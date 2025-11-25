Special Intensive Revision in Uttar Pradesh: 41 million forms digitised in 20 days, 110 million remain with 10 days to go

Uttar Pradesh has digitised 4.10 crore or 41 million (26.60%) enumeration forms since the launch of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls on November 4 and needs to do the same to another 11 crore (110 million) enumeration forms in the 10 days that remain for their distribution and collection by booth level officers (BLOs). The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls is underway across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. (SOURCED)

With the distribution and collection exercise slated to conclude on December 4, BLOs will have to digitise 1 crore (10 million) enumeration forms daily on average to achieve the Election Commission of India’s target by then.

According to ECI data, there are over 15.44 crore (154.4 million) voters in Uttar Pradesh. The draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9.

The distribution of enumeration forms began on a sluggish note in several districts due to initial hiccups. In 20 days, BLOs have distributed 15.38 crore (99.62%) enumeration forms and digitised 4.10 crore forms.

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said a majority of enumeration forms will be digitised in Uttar Pradesh.

“The collection and digitisation of enumeration forms is continuing fast in all the districts. In some districts, the BLOs have digitised 100% of enumeration forms. The names of all eligible voters will be included in the electoral rolls,” he said.

The names of voters whose signed forms are received by BLO will be included in the upcoming draft voter list, which will be published on December 9.

“It is extremely important that all voters complete their forms on time and provide them to the BLO so that no one is left out,” he said.

The mapping of 2003 electoral rolls with the 2025 voter list will be done by electoral registration officers (EROs).

The previous SIR in Uttar Pradesh was conducted in 2003.

For eligible citizens, whose names are missing from the 2003 voter list, a second phase will be conducted—where verification will be carried out by the ERO/SDM office by issuing a notice from December 9 onwards, he said.

The details of all voters will be verified, duplicate entries, deceased persons, and those who have migrated will be removed from the electoral rolls. The names of the new voters who are eligible for voting according to ECI norms will be added to the voters list, he said.

The SIR exercise in Uttar Pradesh involves 1.62 lakh booth level officers appointed by the Election Commission, 3.85 lakh booth level agents representing political parties, 2,445 EROs (electoral registration officers), AEROs and 75 district election officers.