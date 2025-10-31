Special SC/ST court awards 3-year jail term to Dalit woman for lodging false FIR

The court of the special judge SC/ST Act on Thursday awarded a three-year prison term to a Dalit woman for lodging a false FIR against three individuals under the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The court also issued guidelines for the payment of relief. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

Additional district judge Vivekanand Sharan Tripathi, who is presiding over the special SC/ST Act court, sentenced Mamta (who goes by one name).

“Delivering the order, the court also issued directives to the state government to recover the compensation amount if awarded to the woman (Mamta) under the SC/ST Act,” said government advocate Arvind Mishra.

The court also issued guidelines for the payment of relief.

Mamta had lodged the FIR at the behest of Bhartiya Kisan Union leader Vinod Kumar, Kishan Kumar and Arjun Kumar due to a rivalry between two factions of the same union.

The FIR was lodged on August 2, 2019, at the Mall police station of the state capital on several charges under the SC/ST Act.

A probe by then circle officer Seshmani Pathak revealed no such incident had taken place. The officer filed the final report in the court.

KEY DIRECTIONS

Payment of relief: The court directed that if any relief amount has been paid to the victim under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, it should be recovered from the accused.

Guidelines: The court also issued guidelines for the payment of relief under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Rules, 1995. The guidelines state that relief should be provided in a phased manner, with 10% to 25% of the relief amount payable upon registration of the FIR and 50% upon filing of the charge sheet.

Restrictions: The court has directed that no relief should be paid to the victim if the FIR is found to be false or if the final report is accepted by the court.

Implementation of guidelines: The court has directed the district magistrate to ensure that the guidelines are implemented in letter and spirit.

IMPLICATIONS

The judgment aims to prevent the misuse of the SC/ST Act (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, by ensuring that relief is provided only in genuine cases.

The judgment also aims to protect the rights of victims of atrocities by ensuring that they receive timely and adequate relief.