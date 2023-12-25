‘Spiritual leader, visionary individual’: Dhankhar heaps praise on Yogi

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath was a symbol of ‘person of action’. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the Convocation Ceremony-2023 of Gautam Buddha University, in Noida, Sunday. (PTI)

Speaking at the convocation ceremony of Gautam Buddha University in Greater Noida, the Vice President said, “I was amazed when Yogi Adityanath took oath as CM amid bad law and order in UP. Then there was despair all over and now we have come a long way and UP has become a role model in law and order not only in our country but also abroad. We all know about the past situation of UP. Law and order and development were subjects of concern for everyone in the state.”

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

He said what he wanted to convey at the convocation, the CM had already expressed it more effectively. He emphasised that the Chief Minister’s speech was not that of a political figure but rather of a spiritual leader, a statesman, an educator, and a visionary individual.

Discussing the law-and-order situation in the state, he said that there was a time when some people took the legal system for granted. “However, under the leadership of CM Yogi, there is a reign of law in the state today. Regardless of how influential someone is, everyone is accountable to the law,” he asserted.

He mentioned that due to his long-standing involvement in the legal profession, he has a deep connection with the industrial world, and that he was pleased to say that UP has become a preferred destination for industries.

The Vice President urged the CM to elevate Gautam Buddha University to the level of Nalanda and Takshashila Universities, expressing confidence that his request would be fulfilled under the Chief Minister’s leadership.

The Vice President highlighted rampant corruption in the system in the past and the transformation that has taken place in the recent times in the country.

The Vice President also said that it saddened him when a Member of Parliament went to Harvard and claimed that democracy in India was in danger when, in fact, India was the only country in the world where democracy prevailed from village to parliament.