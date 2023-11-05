Spot registrations help dept add 3,500 new applicants

On-the-spot registrations for the Samuhik Vivah Yojana or mass marriage scheme have helped the social welfare department in finding 3,500 new applicants in a matter of three days, the department has said in a note. After facilitating 1,00,874 marriages last year, the department’s current year target is 1,09,883 (For representation)

The decision came after the department made the application process online on August 28, a move that has failed to bear the desired results so far. Against the target of 1,09,883 for this year under the scheme, it only has a little over 35,000 applicants so far.

“The online application was launched so that the process may become easier for people. Rather than making several copies of their documents and travelling to a district administration official to get their application registered, they can do the needful from the comfort of their homes,” said Rakesh Pratap Singh, who’s in charge of the Samuhik Vivah Yojana rollout.

On the contrary, however, there was a dip in the number of new registrations, which, officials said, was due to many candidates not being too tech savvy or because of their inability to fill the forms without assistance. Additionally, many of the applications could not be considered as they were incorrectly filled, officials said.

After facilitating 1,00,874 marriages last year, the department’s current year target is 1,09,883. So far, it has received only 35,456 legitimate applications, according to the scheme website. The move to conduct on-the-spot registration at awareness camps took place for three days across development blocks and civic bodies earlier this week. The department’s director Kumar Prashant has also directed that an amount of Rs. 50,000 be disbursed to the district-level authorities for continuing with such measures.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON