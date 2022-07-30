Samajwadi Party’s ‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao' drive from August 9
The Samajwadi Party (SP) will launch its “Desh Bachao, Desh Banao” (save the country, build the country) “Padyatra” (foot march) on August 9—the anniversary of “August Kranti Diwas”—an important event of India’s freedom movement.
The first phase of the campaign will begin on August 9 from the eastern U.P. district of Ghazipur and covering Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Bhadohi districts will culminate at Varanasi on October 27, said the state president of the party, said SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel in a circular addressed to party members. However, the party has not yet announced the other phases of the campaign.
The foot march will reach Ballia on August 27, Mau September 8, Azamgarh September 15, Jaunpur October 3, Bhadohi October 14 and Varanasi October 19. Patel, in the circular said, that the “Padyatra” would reach all the district headquarters of the party in these districts and also cover all assembly constituencies in those districts, tehsils, and blocks and tell people about the party’s ongoing membership drive, “Tiranga” (national tricolour) campaign besides making people aware about environment and plantation.
During the campaign, people will also be told about “saving the constitution and democracy”. The SP will also make people aware of its policies, development works done by its SP previous governments in the state, “deteriorating law and order and rising prices under the BJP government”.
Barmer crash: Fighter pilot Advitiya Bal cremated with full military honours
Amid intense sloganeering, the mortal remains of 26-year-old flight lieutenant Advitiya Bal were cremated with full military honours near Adivitya's' native village Jinder Mehlu on the Indo-Pak border in RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Saturday. Flight lieutenant Bal and wing commander Mohit Rana of Himachal Pradesh's Mandi district, were killed when in a MiG-21 aircraft at Rajasthan's Barmer on Thursday evening.
600 pilgrims leave for Amarnath cave shrine
Nearly 600 pilgrims left the Yatri Niwas base camp at Bhagwati Nagar for the cave shrine of Amarnath in the south Kashmir Himalayas on Saturday. Senior superintendent of police (SSP, traffic) Shabir Malik said that following improvement in the weather, the 270- km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was opened for traffic without any major hiccups.
Kargil war: Point 5140 named ‘Gun Hill’
To commemorate the victory of Indian armed forces and pay tribute to the supreme sacrifice of the gunners in 'Operation Vijay', Point 5140 at Drass in Kargil has been christened as 'Gun Hill', a defence spokesman said on Saturday. On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle with Pakistani troops on the icy heights of Kargil in Ladakh.
AAP stages protests against inflation, GST on food items in HP
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party staged a protest against unrelenting inflation and Goods and Service Tax on food items outside the deputy commissioner's office in Shimla on Saturday. Addressing the protestors, aAP state president Surjeet Thakur said that the government has tried to take away the right of food from the people of the country, especially the poor, by imposing GST on food items such as flour, lentils, rice, and milk and curd.
On visit to his home turf Seraj, Jai Ram doles out sops
Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth ₹59.26 crore in Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district on Saturday. The projects of which foundation stones were laid included the ₹30.2 crore 50-bedded integrated AYUSH hospital at Dheem in Janjehli, ₹2.19 crore lift irrigation scheme for Majhakhal, Janehar, Bakhalwar and Jarol village and ₹1.39 crore flow-irrigation scheme at Bungrail Chowk in Tehsil Thunag.
