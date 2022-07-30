Samajwadi Party’s ‘Desh Bachao, Desh Banao' drive from August 9

The Samajwadi Party (SP) will launch its “Desh Bachao, Desh Banao” (save the country, build the country) “Padyatra” (foot march) on August 9—the anniversary of “August Kranti Diwas”—an important event of India’s freedom movement.

The first phase of the campaign will begin on August 9 from the eastern U.P. district of Ghazipur and covering Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Jaunpur and Bhadohi districts will culminate at Varanasi on October 27, said the state president of the party, said SP state unit chief Naresh Uttam Patel in a circular addressed to party members. However, the party has not yet announced the other phases of the campaign.

The foot march will reach Ballia on August 27, Mau September 8, Azamgarh September 15, Jaunpur October 3, Bhadohi October 14 and Varanasi October 19. Patel, in the circular said, that the “Padyatra” would reach all the district headquarters of the party in these districts and also cover all assembly constituencies in those districts, tehsils, and blocks and tell people about the party’s ongoing membership drive, “Tiranga” (national tricolour) campaign besides making people aware about environment and plantation.

During the campaign, people will also be told about “saving the constitution and democracy”. The SP will also make people aware of its policies, development works done by its SP previous governments in the state, “deteriorating law and order and rising prices under the BJP government”.