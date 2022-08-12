Home / Cities / Lucknow News / SSB organises cycle rally, distributes tricolours at Indo-Nepal border

SSB organises cycle rally, distributes tricolours at Indo-Nepal border

lucknow news
Updated on Aug 12, 2022 11:55 PM IST
The cycle rally began at Lakhimpur Kheri and culminated at Mahewaganj, Marja Farm, where citizens greeted the participants with garlands.
Third Battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal taking out a cycle rally to mark the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. (Sourced)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

A cycle rally was organised by the third battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Lakhimpur Kheri to Sharda Barrage covering a total of 52 km on Friday to celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence. Chief guest SL Thoasen, IPS, director general, Sashastra Seema Bal inaugurated the event.

As many as 75 cyclists including the director general of SSB, inspector general, Lucknow Frontier, Ratna Sanjay besides Lakhimpur Kheri Cycle Club and other citizens also participated and around 7,000 national flags were also distributed at the border areas of Indo-Nepal in the Lakhimpur region.

The cycle rally began at Lakhimpur Kheri and culminated at Mahewaganj, Marja Farm, where citizens greeted the participants with garlands. The students of Gomti Inter College, Dhakwa, welcomed the cyclists, and celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on their wrists. The SSB director general also presented the children with the national flag and gifts.

An enchanting performance was given by the band of Sashastra Seema Bal on the occasion. During the programme, Ratna Sanjay, inspector general, SSB, Lucknow Frontier, Abhishek Pathak, IPS, deputy inspector general, JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, regional headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shraddha Singh, SDM, and students and teachers from different schools and their families were present.

