SSB organises cycle rally, distributes tricolours at Indo-Nepal border
A cycle rally was organised by the third battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) from Lakhimpur Kheri to Sharda Barrage covering a total of 52 km on Friday to celebrate 75th anniversary of Independence. Chief guest SL Thoasen, IPS, director general, Sashastra Seema Bal inaugurated the event.
As many as 75 cyclists including the director general of SSB, inspector general, Lucknow Frontier, Ratna Sanjay besides Lakhimpur Kheri Cycle Club and other citizens also participated and around 7,000 national flags were also distributed at the border areas of Indo-Nepal in the Lakhimpur region.
The cycle rally began at Lakhimpur Kheri and culminated at Mahewaganj, Marja Farm, where citizens greeted the participants with garlands. The students of Gomti Inter College, Dhakwa, welcomed the cyclists, and celebrated Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on their wrists. The SSB director general also presented the children with the national flag and gifts.
An enchanting performance was given by the band of Sashastra Seema Bal on the occasion. During the programme, Ratna Sanjay, inspector general, SSB, Lucknow Frontier, Abhishek Pathak, IPS, deputy inspector general, JD Vashisht, deputy inspector general, regional headquarters, Lakhimpur Kheri, Shraddha Singh, SDM, and students and teachers from different schools and their families were present.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
-
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Yogi Adityanath flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday flagged off the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign – an initiative to encourage people to hoist the Tricolour at home – amid chants of 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' near his residence in Lucknow. He also flagged off the Prabhat Pheri of school children. Under the campaign, 45 million national flags will be hoisted in Uttar Pradesh from August 13-15.
-
Ahead of Independence Day, a record by over 5K students in Chandigarh| Video
With India set to mark its 75th Independence Day, people across the country are soaked in the spirit of patriotism. In Chandigarh, some students demonstrated their love for the nation by attempting a unique record. The union territory is reported to have registered its name in the Guinness World Records for the largest human chain forming India's national flag. Earlier in the day, union home minister Amit Shah hoisted the national flag at his residence.
-
Bits’n’bytes: Know about startup, business news in Pune
Bosch Global Software Technologies signs MoU with Sri Balaji University Bosch Global Software Technologies and Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to make students industry-ready through training, mentoring and internships in the domain of SAP. The MoU, for a tenure of five years, was signed by Amit Srivastava, engineering centre head, BGSW, Pune and SB Agase, registrar, SBUP.
-
Startup Mantra: Creating a dependable supply chain for bioenergy
With the onset of winter, farmers from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh start burning their crop residue or stubble (parali) causing huge air pollution across the northern belt of India. Industries are in search of reliable and consistent biofuel suppliers. However, bringing these two stakeholders together is not easy because the biomass supply chain is unorganised and fragmented.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics