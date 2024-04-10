 SSU takes out grand procession to mark Hindu New Year - Hindustan Times
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 10, 2024 07:52 AM IST

Led by vice-chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, the procession started from Government Ayurvedic College and culminated at Panchdev Temple on the campus

Dressed up in traditional attires, over 100 students and teachers of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University (SSU) took out a procession to celebrate the Hindu New Year on Tuesday.

Led by vice-chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, the procession started from Government Ayurvedic College and culminated at Panchdev Temple on the campus (Sourced)
Led by vice-chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, the procession started from Government Ayurvedic College and culminated at Panchdev Temple on the campus.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Sharma said: “Today the Hindu New Year, Vikram Samvat 2081, has started... Unlike the Western New Year, every Hindu New Year has a deep connection with nature and begins accordingly... They mark the beginning of creation.”

He noted that the SSU was created for the preservation of Indian knowledge tradition

“The Hindu calendar started 57 years before the creation of the English calendar. So while according to the English calendar we are in the year 2024, but the Hindu calendar says that 2080 years have already passed,” said Prof Sharma.

Prof Amit Kumar Shukla launched the procession with ‘jaighosh’ and ‘Har Har Mahadev’ slogans.

The V-C blessed the batuks (youngsters) by giving them sweets.

Also, in the ‘mahayagya’ held at the ‘yagyashala’ on the university campus, offerings were made on the basis of the four Vedas. On the occasion of Navratri, the worship of Maa Ambe was started by the Veda departments, said SSU public relations officer Shashindra Mishra.

News / Cities / Lucknow / SSU takes out grand procession to mark Hindu New Year
