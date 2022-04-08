Stage set for Agra-Firozabad MLC seat election
Polling parties began moving from Sadar tehsil in Agra, on Friday, to the 16 centres for the elections of the member of the legislative council (local bodies) of Agra-Firozabad constituency to be held on Saturday. Five candidates, including two from BJP and Samajwadi Party, are in the contest, besides three independent candidates.
“All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct of MLC (local bodies) election for Agra and Firozabad constituency. Security arrangements have been updated for ensuring free and fair polling at 16 polling centres in Agra and nine polling centres in Firozabad district,” stated Agra district magistrate Prabhu N Singh.
“In all, 1421 male members and 902 female representatives will cast their votes on Saturday in Agra district while 899 male and 700 female local bodies members will cast their vote in Firozabad district, informed Singh.
For Agra-Firozabad MLC (local bodies) election, former city unit president of BJP, Vijay Shivhare, is in the fray against Dilip Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party.
There are three independent candidates in the fray, including Hasnu Ram Ambedkari (75), who is contesting his 95th election. He has fought all the elections including that of MP, MLA, President of India and many others losing his deposit on almost all the occasions. Ambedkari has never allowed any election to go by without his participation from Agra district.
In this election, members of nagar nigam, cantonment board, district panchayat, nagar panchayat, chetra panchayat and nagar palika parishad cast their votes. After BJP’s recent victory in the UP assembly elections, all eyes are now on the MLC elections.
Although BJP had won all nine assembly seats in Agra, Samajwadi Party managed to hold sway in Firozabad, where it won three assembly seats, leaving only two for BJP.
In the Braj region, comprising Agra and Aligarh divisions, the Agra-Firozabad is the only seat where voting will be held on Saturday.
Earlier, BJP candidate Rishipal Singh was declared unopposed from Aligarh-Hathras seat after the rejection of Samajwadi Party candidate’s nomination paper.
Besides this, the nomination papers of two other Samajwadi Party candidates were also rejected from Mainpuri-Mathura-Etah MLC (local bodies seat), paving the way for the unopposed victory of BJP candidates Om Prakash Singh and Ashish Yadav.
