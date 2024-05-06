Stage set for polling in 10 U.P. seats in 3rd phase LS polls

Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on Monday said the Election Commission of India has made preparations to conduct free, fair, peaceful, inducement-free, inclusive and safe polling in the 10 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh going to the polls in the third phase of the seven-phased 2024 general election on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa. (Sourced)

Polling in Sambhal, Hathras (SC), Agra (SC), Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Aonla and Bareilly Lok Sabha constituencies will start from 7am and will continue till 6pm. All voters who will be there in queues at polling booths at 6 pm will exercise their franchise, he said.

“To protect voters from heat stroke arrangements of shade, drinking water, toilets and signage have been made at the polling booths. Chairs and benches have also been arranged for the elderly, women and disabled people. Adequate ORS and medical kits have been provided to paramedical staff and Asha workers deployed at the polling booths,” Rinwa added.

“Police and security personnel have been trained to behave courteously and cooperatively with voters,” he said. “During polling, booth level officers will be present at the helpdesk set up near polling booths with the alphabetical roll locator voter list. They will assist voters. For disabled voters, arrangements of wheel chairs and volunteers have been made at the polling booths,” he added.

There are a total of 20,415 polling booths and 12,339 polling stations while 4,390 booths have been categorised as critical. “Live webcasting of polling has been arranged at 50% polling booths (10,208) that will be supervised at all three levels by the district election officer, the chief electoral officer and the Election Commission of India. Arrangements for videography has also been made at 3503 polling booths,” Rinwa said.

“In the third phase, 370 model polling stations, 79 all women managed polling stations, 39 all youth worker polling stations and 47 all disabled managed polling stations have been established,” he added.

To maintain vigil on voting, the ECI has deployed 3 special observers, 10 general observers, 6 police observers and 14 expenditure observers. Besides, 1,887 sector magistrates, 241 zonal magistrates, 668 static magistrates and 2,859 micro observers have also been deployed.

Adequate paramilitary forces have been deployed to conduct the election peacefully. Also, 88,420 polling personnel have been deployed in the 10 constituencies. In the polling, 25,819 EVM control units, 25,819 ballot units and 27,597 VVPATs will be used.

“Arrangements have also been made for air ambulance and helicopter for medical assistance in case of emergency during polling. The helicopter will be stationed in Agra on May 6 and 7 and the location of the air ambulance will be in Bareilly on May 7,” he said.

Highest number of voters are in Agra (SC)—2,072,685 and the lowest number of voters are in Etah—1,70,0524. A total of 100 candidates are in the fray in the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies. Of them, 8 are women candidates. Maximum 13 candidates are in Bareilly and minimum 7 candidates are in the fray in Firozabad Lok Sabha constituency.