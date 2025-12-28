Search
State BJP chief begins West UP tour, asks party workers to gear up for 2026 panchayat polls

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow/agra
Published on: Dec 28, 2025 05:18 am IST

Pankaj Chaudhary reiterates that holding caste meetings within party goes against the BJP constitution

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary launched his maiden tour as the party’s state unit chief from Mathura on Saturday after paying obeisance at the Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan. He also visited Agra where he addressed party workers, asking them to be ready for the 2026 panchayat polls and get going for the 2027 state assembly elections.

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Pankaj Chaudhary being welcomed on his arrival in Agra on Saturday evening. (HT Photo)
In Mathura, he repeated his warning to public representatives of the party against holding caste-based meetings. Such meetings, if organised anymore, will fall in the category of indiscipline because the BJP constitution has no provision for such meetings, he said, two days after he had issued a circular on the issue on December 25. He also said the party represents all sections of the society.

Chaudhary will cover western U.P. districts during this tour, according to the BJP. He will hold meetings with office bearers of the party and gather feedback about local political issues.

He paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya’s statue at Deen Dayal Dham, Farah, Mathura.

Thereafter, Chaudhary reached Agra where he addressed an organisational meeting of the Braj region.

During an interaction with party workers, Chaudhary tried to address their issues. He also interacted with booth level workers and asked office bearers to be ready for panchayat polls.

Replying to a question from the media in Mathura, Chaudhary said that he had opposed and warned elected leaders of the party against holding meetings based on caste.

“I have taken a tough stand against one such meeting and have asked elected leaders to stay away from all this,” he said.

“‘The Bharatiya Janata Party is a party of ‘sarv samaj’ or all sections of the society. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has coined the slogan “sabka saath sabka vikas”. Our party talks about “rashtra-nirman” (nation building). The nation is witnessing a spree of development projects under the BJP regime,” Chaudhary said. He also supported the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier, he received a warm welcome in Mathura and Agra on Saturday.

