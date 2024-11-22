State cabinet decision:UP plans roadshows in India, abroad ahead of Mahakumbh

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Friday decided to hold roadshows in major cities of the country and select countries abroad to publicise India’s culture and heritage ahead of the Mahakumbh beginning in January 2025. For representation only (HT File Photo)

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath presided over the meeting of the state cabinet that decided to hold the roadshows at the CM’s instance.

“Chief minister wishes to publicise the culture and heritage of the country and a decision to hold roadshows has been taken in major cities and other countries that include Nepal and Thailand. At the chief minister’s initiative, Indonesia and Thailand have been added to the list and more countries may be added that the information and public relations department may decide,” Uttar Pradesh minister for energy and urban development AK Sharma, who, along with minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna, briefed media persons about the state cabinet’s decisions.

Sharma said about ₹20 to ₹25 lakh would be spent on every roadshow. The expenditure may decrease or increase depending on the venue, he added. He said CII (Confederation of Indian Industry) and FICCI (Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry) would be the partners for holding the roadshows.

The state government’s delegations led by the ministers would lead the roadshows, he added.

Sharma also said the major cities where the roadshows would be organised include New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Goa, Dehradun, Bhopal, Indore, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Bhubaneshwar, Chandigarh and Patna.

220 new vehicles to be

bought for mega event

The state cabinet also gave its nod to buy 220 new vehicles costing about ₹22.48 crore for the Mahakumbh. These include about 40 Mahendra Bolero Neo (total cost ₹4.04 crore) along with 160 Mahendra Bolero B 6 vs-vi (total cost ₹14.59 crore) and 20 Bus Mobiles with wide chasis (total cost ₹8.84 crore).