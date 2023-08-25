MAHAKUMBH-2025: Prayagraj gets nod for 23 projects worth 356 crore

The state government has released funds for the development works to be undertaken in Prayagraj as part of the preparations for the mega religious fair Mahakumbh in 2025. The event which takes place once every 12 years will kick off on the sandy banks of Sangam on January 13, 2025. Works underway as part of a project sanctioned ahead of Mahakumbh in 2025, in Prayagraj on Friday. The wheel-like structure (in the photo) will be used in the making of pontoon or floating bridges to inter-link the mega tent city to come up on the banks of Sangam. (Anil Kumar Maurya/HT)

District officials said ₹356.26 crore had been sanctioned for 23 projects and a government order in this regard was issued. In the first instalment, the government has released ₹108.35 crore to kickstart the projects, they added.

Confirming the development, Mahakumbh Mela Adhikari Vijay Kiran Anand said 23 projects in the city got the nod from the state government, which has also released the first tranche of the funds.

Among the development works for which the funds were sanctioned are riverfront-type roads, the widening of the stretch near SRN Hospital and the construction of a concrete culvert on a drain in Mansaita.

The maximum allocation was given to eight works to be undertaken by the Irrigation Department, which includes the construction of riverfront-type roads.

An amount of ₹2.5 crore has been released for a 900-meter slope pitching and widening on the left side of the Yamuna River. Another key project is the interlocking work from Nagvasuki Temple to Dashashwamedh Ghat Ganga trisection to prevent erosion for which the first installment of over ₹4.74 crore out of the needed ₹18.95 crore has been released.

Similarly, a sum of around ₹9.88 crore, out of the required ₹39.51 crore, has been released for the interlocking work on the 2700-meter stretch from Kali Trisection to Chhatnag.

For interlocking works on a 3,800-meter stretch from Amitabh Bachchan Pulia to Nagvasuki Connect Road, ₹61.44 lakh has been released out of the needed ₹15.36 crore.

Similarly, an amount over ₹6.8 crore out of the required ₹27.25 crore has been released for the 1350-meter interlocking to be undertaken from Old GT Road to Garib Das Ashram, and over ₹5.8 crore for the interlocking between Daraganj Trisection to Shastri Bridge.

Moreover, around ₹6.1 crore out of the sanctioned ₹24.3 crore has been released for a four-kilometre road from Rasulabad Ghat to Gangeshwar Mahadev.

The Public Works Department and the UP Bridge Corporation have also received approval for two projects. The widening of Mansaita drain bridge on Phaphamau-Sahso-Hanumanganj road has been sanctioned ₹20.99 crore, out of which the first installment of ₹5.25 crore has been released. Similarly, the widening of the ROB connecting platform number 1 to 4 at Phaphamau railway station has been sanctioned ₹13.92 crore; ₹3.48 crore has been released in the first tranche.

Thirteen roads managed by the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) too have been approved a budget of over ₹166 crore. In the first installment, they were given ₹44.72 crore.

Funds released for road widening and construction

₹2.75 crore released out of ₹10.98 crore sanctioned for the widening of 1.67 km long Naini Kharkoni to Arail road.

₹3.22 crore released of ₹12.87 crore sanctioned for widening of 1.10 km road from Jhunsi bus stand to Ganga

₹3.06 crore released out of ₹6.12 crore sanctioned for the 950-meter road from Jhunsi Lotus Hospital to Katka

₹4.36 crore released out of ₹8.72 crore sanctioned for the widening of 1.250 km road from Teliarganj Sangam Vatika to Rasulabad Ghat

Over ₹1.80 crore released out of ₹3.60 crore sanctioned for 380-meter road from SRN Hospital to Mahatma Gandhi Marg

₹2.84 crore released out of total sanctioned ₹5.68 crore for 674-meter-road from ADA Mode in Naini to ADA Colony.

₹5.23 crore released out of ₹10.45 crore sanctioned for the stretch from ADA Colony in Naini to Arail Ghat

₹3.95 crore released out of ₹7.89 sanctioned for 815-meter road from the Old Yamuna bridge to the Leprosy Mission

₹7.70 crore released out of ₹15.40 crore sanctioned for widening of 1.4 km road from Azad Park Gate No. 6 to Sangam Petrol Pump

₹2.98 crore released out of ₹5.96 crore sanctioned for the beautification of the old Yamuna Bridge.

₹2.80 crore released out of ₹11.19 crore sanctioned for the widening of road from COD crossing to Chheoki railway station on Mirzapur highway thousand.

₹2.20 crore released out of ₹4.40 crore sanctioned for the 2200-meter road from Shantipuram Sector 1 to Bela Cachar

