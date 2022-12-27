State reels under cold wave, Faizabad coldest city

As predicted by the weather department, a cold wave has intensified its grip on several cities of Uttar Pradesh. Under its impact, Faizabad recorded the lowest temperature in the state of 4.5 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The weathermen said dense to very dense fog was very likely at a few places in west UP.

On Tuesday, the maximum daily temperature in Lucknow dropped to 17.1 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal, while the minimum plunged to 6.6 degrees Celsius. Day and night temperatures saw a drop of 4.2 and 3 degrees Celsius in 24 hours. On Monday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 21.6 and 9.6 degree Celsius respectively.

“The cold conditions are likely to prevail for the next 24 to 48 hours,” said Mohd Danish, in charge of the Lucknow Met department, adding visibility might drop to 100 metres on Tuesday due to fog.

The forecast for Lucknow was moderate to dense fog in the morning and clear skies as the day progresses. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 20 and 7 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, mercury dropped to a minimum of 5.4 degrees Celsius in Fursatganj, 6 in Jhansi, 6.4 in Barabanki, 6.6 in Aligarh and Orai, 6.8 in Sultanpur, 7 in Kanpur, Muzaffarnagar and Najibabad, 7.2 in Shahajhanpur and Hamirpur, 7.4 in Meerut, 7.5 in Bareilly and 8.1 in Agra.

Dry weather, with shallow to moderate fog, is expected at isolated places in east UP.