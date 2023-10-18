Staying ‘NAAC ready’, LU to start departmental grading system

The Lucknow University is all set to start faculty-wise departmental grading system to help both the faculties and the departments assess their strengths and weaknesses so that they may continuously monitor their progression by addressing the grey areas. Lucknow University campus (File photo)

The LU got A++ rating from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in July last year. This has prompted the LU authorities to strengthen their academics round the year by carrying out a continuous evaluation of their performances internally so that the university is better prepared when it goes for the next round of assessment.

“We have prepared a proforma that will be soon circulated among the departments and deans of different faculties by next week. We are all very confident that it will provide some kind of level playing field for all the departments and faculties,” said Geetanjai Mishra, dean academics.

“The university has 10 faculties, 47 departments and 17 institutes. Of these, faculty of Ayurveda and Unani are autonomous bodies and so they are not a part of this evaluation process. We are concentrating on the faculty of arts, science, law, commerce, education, engineering, fine arts and pharmacy,” she explained.

The proforma includes parameters like student support system, research and publications, to address student grievance system and many more. The University wants to help and support all the departments and faculties so that there is a healthy competition among all, she said.

“Lucknow University is now eyeing to improve its ranking at the international level. In this quest the university is working overtime to help all the 47 departments and faculties to remove their drawbacks if any so that the century old university may now leave a stamp of its class on the international map,” an official said.

