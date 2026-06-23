Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Shahid Kapoor, Kriti, Rashmika film crosses ₹60 crore, beats Param Sundari

Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Last Friday saw the release of one of the big Hindi sequels of the year, Cocktail 2. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, the film opened to mied reviews. Despite that, Cocktail 2 maintained a good hold over the box office in its opening weekend. Let us take a look at how it is performing so far. (Also read: Cocktail 2 review: Sicily sizzles more than the romance in this confused Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika film) Cocktail 2 box office collection day 5: Rashmika Mandanna, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from the film.

Cocktail 2 box office The latest update from Sacnilk states that Cocktail 2 has collected ₹6.41 crore on its 5th day of release. Since it is a weekday, the film was not expected to show a lot of growth anyway, still it has showed momentum so far. On Monday, the film collected ₹6.75 crore, which means Tuesday saw a slight dip in numbers. On Sunday, the film had its highest single-day haul, at ₹17.75 crore. This brings the total India gross collections to ₹71.04 crore and the total India net to ₹60.66 crore so far.

Cocktail 2 has already surpassed Varun Dhawan’s Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which minted ₹50.60 Cr in net India collection. Cocktail 2 has also crossed the lifetime India net collection of Ayushmann Khurrana’s Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which stood at ₹51.35 crore. It has now crossed the India net collection of Siddharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor's Param Sundari which stood at ₹53.07 crore.

About Cocktail 2 Cocktail 2 is directed by Homi Adajania, with Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead roles. The spiritual sequel starts off with Kunal (Shahid Kapoor) and Diya (Rashmika Mandanna); college sweethearts who love each other deeply, but aren't sold on the institution of marriage. Their holiday in Sicily takes a turn when they bump into Ally (Kriti Sanon), Diya's friend, who convinces them to scrap their itinerary and join her instead. But beneath the picture-perfect romance lies an insecurity. Convinced that Kunal may be marrying her out of obligation rather than love, Diya pushes Ally to flirt with him and test his loyalty. The consequences form the rest of the story.

It is co-written by Luv Ranjan and Tarun Jain, and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg under Maddock Films and Luv Films. The film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), which starred Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty in lead roles.