Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: Imtiaz Ali film refuses to slow down despite weekday, crosses ₹29 crore

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: The manner in which this Imtiaz Ali film has defied box office trends is a case study on its own! After a lacklusture performance in its opening weekend, Main Vaapas Aaunga showed a tremendous hold on the weekdays and managed to grow on its second Friday! Extra shows were added and the shows in major cities went houseful! The solid word of mouth did wonders! Main Vaapas Aaunga box office collection day 12: The romantic drama stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari.

Main Vaapas Aaunga box office The latest update from Sacnilk states that Main Vaapas Aaunga has collected ₹3.10 crore on Tuesday, a jump from its previous day haul, which stood at ₹2.5 crore. Such a midweek jump for a film is quite rare and that Main Vaapas Aaunga has managed to do that in a week where it was facing competition from several other releases, is quite extraordinary. It registered a 130% jump on its second Saturday, compared with Friday's earnings.

The film has managed to show great momentum in its second week, bringing the total India net collections to ₹29.85 crore so far. The other films which were released in theatres alongside Main Vaapas Aaunga were Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata, Haunted 3D: Echoes of the Past, Governor, and Disclosure Day. Main Vaapas Aaunga got a solid boost from audiences who posted positive reviews on social media and urged more people to watch the film in theatres.

About the film The film stars Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari, and Vedang Raina, alongside Banita Sandhu, Rajat Kapoor, Sanjay Suri, Anjana Sukhani and Danish Pandor in supporting roles. It tells the story of a 95-year-old man who suffers a stroke while desperately trying to rush to Pakistan. His grandson is able to piece together bits and pieces from a pre-partition past as the old man drifts in and out of recollection, but struggles to find peace in his final days. The film attempts to understand the human impact long after the borders were drawn.

Gautam Dutta, CEO-Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Limited, said the film's performance reflected sustained audience interest. “What we're tracking closely with Main Vaapas Aaunga is the shape of its trajectory, not just the topline box office number. The film has grown steadily through the week, which is exactly the kind of trend exhibitors like to see, as it reflects genuine and sustained audience interest rather than a front-loaded opening. That's a rare and encouraging sign, indicating that the film's momentum is being driven by strong word-of-mouth around Imtiaz Ali's storytelling, Naseeruddin Shah's powerful performance, and AR Rahman's memorable score, rather than promotional hype,” Dutta said in a statement.