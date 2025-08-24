A steady decline in neonatal mortality has been recorded in Uttar Pradesh over the past eight years, according to a press statement issued by the state government on Sunday. Steady drop in ‘zero-dose’ children in UP, govt intensifies vax drive

The statement noted that the number of “zero-dose” children -- those who do not receive any vaccine in their first year of life -- has also reduced consistently. Such children are more vulnerable to diseases like diphtheria, whooping cough, tetanus, measles, and polio.

Government data shows that in 2022-23, the state had 2.36 lakh zero-dose children, which dropped to 1.73 lakh in 2023-24 and further declined to 1.29 lakh in 2024-25.

“The double-engine government is making special efforts to deliver vaccination services to all children, with focus on identifying zero-dose children,” the statement said.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma said the goal is to ensure that no child is deprived of vaccination.

“From remote villages to urban settlements, vaccination services are being expanded to reach every family. We are assuring communities that vaccines are the most powerful tool to secure a child’s life and future. The government will work with even greater speed so that UP becomes completely free of zero-dose cases and every child can live a healthy and safe life,” he said.

State immunisation officer Dr Ajay Gupta said that the ‘Zero Dose Campaign’ has been actively running since 2022 in 143 districts across 11 states of India. “Uttar Pradesh is a leading state in this initiative, with the campaign running vigorously in 60 districts,” he noted.

These specific districts were carefully selected based on the data from the National Family Health Survey-5 (NFHS-5), providing valuable insights into areas with the highest number of zero-dose children, he said.

In UP, around 67 lakh pregnant women and 57 lakh children (0-1 year) receive vaccines annually through over 28 lakh vaccination sessions.