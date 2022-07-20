STF arrests six solvers in Kanpur
Six professional solvers who appeared in the Group D examination for multi-tasking service were nabbed from an examination centre in Awas Vikas in Kalyanpur, on Thursday.
The Special Task Force (STF) caught them as they were about to enter the examination centre, Unzip technology, in Ambedkarpuram in Awas Vikas phase 3, said a statement from STF.
The STF’s Kanpur unit was alerted when one man Rajesh Kumar reached the centre in the morning shift to appear in place of Kush Kumar. The centre invigilator Rajeev Mishra became suspicious of the admit card that looked forged.
Rajesh was handed over to the STF and questioned. STF’s team leader inspector Laan Singh said that based on Rajesh’s information, his accomplices Suman Kumar, Satish Kumar, Indrajeet Sinha, Amrendra Kumar and Amarjeet Kumar, were arrested. All of them are from Bihar.
The STF said it also recovered several forged documents from the arrested persons, who were paid ₹25000 each to appear for others in the examination. One of the accused Amrendra Kumar told STF that before this, he had appeared in seven different examinations for seven different people.
The STF said the investigation was going on and it expects a major breakthrough in this racket.
-
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann slams Centre over MSP panel
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday slammed the Centre for ignoring the state while constituting the committee for recommending Minimum Support Price for crops. The Union government has formed a committee on MSP, eight months after it promised to set up such a panel. Raghav Chadha claimed that principles of federalism had been “violated” through the non-representation of states, especially Punjab.
-
National commission sayd 2-lakh SC students dropped out of colleges in Punjab
Around two lakh students from the Scheduled Castes category dropped out of colleges between 2017 and 2020 in Punjab due to the non-payment of dues under a scholarship scheme worth around ₹2,000 crore by the state government, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes said on Wednesday. There were around three lakh SC students who benefited from the scheme in 2017 and the number dropped to 1-1.25 lakh in 2020.
-
Lucknow reels under water logging, power outages
Water logging and prolonged power outages were reported from several parts of the city after rains on Wednesday, exposing tall claims of Lucknow Municipal Corporation about the cleaning of nullahs and drains in the city. After about an hour of rain in the city, the roads were flooded. The city's most prominent market, Hazratganj, was waterlogged. Every road leading to Lalbagh was flooded. As per reports, there was knee-deep water at the Ambedkar Park intersection.
-
Faridkot DSP sent to judicial custody in graft case
A Patti court has sent deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh to judicial custody after his five day remand with the vigilance bureau ended on Wednesday. The cop was arrested by the Tarn Taran police on July 7 for allegedly accepting ₹10-lakh bribe through a conduit in lieu of letting off a drug smuggler wanted in a case registered at Bhikhiwind.
-
Two kids among five killed as dumper overturns on SUV in Rae Bareli
Five people, including two children, were killed after an overloaded dumper filled with fly ash overturned on an SUV on Lucknow-Prayagraj highway under Badhokhar police station limits of Rae Bareli on Tuesday night, police said. Police said three other people were critically injured in the accident and undergoing treatment at Rae Bareli district hospital. The bodies were pulled out with the help of a JCB and sent for post mortem examination.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics