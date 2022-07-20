STF arrests six solvers in Kanpur

Six professional solvers who appeared in the Group D examination for multi-tasking service were nabbed from an examination centre in Awas Vikas in Kalyanpur, on Thursday.

The Special Task Force (STF) caught them as they were about to enter the examination centre, Unzip technology, in Ambedkarpuram in Awas Vikas phase 3, said a statement from STF.

The STF’s Kanpur unit was alerted when one man Rajesh Kumar reached the centre in the morning shift to appear in place of Kush Kumar. The centre invigilator Rajeev Mishra became suspicious of the admit card that looked forged.

Rajesh was handed over to the STF and questioned. STF’s team leader inspector Laan Singh said that based on Rajesh’s information, his accomplices Suman Kumar, Satish Kumar, Indrajeet Sinha, Amrendra Kumar and Amarjeet Kumar, were arrested. All of them are from Bihar.

The STF said it also recovered several forged documents from the arrested persons, who were paid ₹25000 each to appear for others in the examination. One of the accused Amrendra Kumar told STF that before this, he had appeared in seven different examinations for seven different people.

The STF said the investigation was going on and it expects a major breakthrough in this racket.