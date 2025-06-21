Search
Saturday, Jun 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
STF nabs nomadic gang member absconding for 16 years

ByHT Correspondent, Meerut
Jun 21, 2025 05:59 PM IST

ASP (STF) Abdul Qadir said, "The accused was involved in a major robbery in 2009 and had been absconding for the last 16 years. He carried a bounty of ₹50,000. Based on a specific input, our team arrested him in Alwar, Rajasthan, and handed him over to the Bareilly police. Further probe is ongoing."

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a nomadic gang member, who had been absconding for 16 years. The accused, Satish alias Manish, a resident of the Mohammadabad police station area in Farrukhabad district, was wanted in connection with a 2009 armed robbery case in Bareilly and carried a reward of 50,000, authorities said.

The arrested accused in police custody. (HT Photo)
The arrested accused in police custody. (HT Photo)

The STF team arrested Satish from Harsoli Phatak in Kherthal, Alwar district of Rajasthan, on Friday and handed him over to the Bhojipura police in Bareilly, authorities said, adding he had been sent to jail.

Confirming the arrest, ASP (STF) Abdul Qadir said, “The accused was involved in a major robbery in 2009 and had been absconding for the last 16 years. He carried a bounty of 50,000. Based on a specific input, our team arrested him in Alwar, Rajasthan, and handed him over to the Bareilly police. Further probe is ongoing.”

According to officials, the case dates back to 2009, when Satish was part of a nomadic gang that had temporarily set up a camp in Bareilly district. The gang, in coordination with ten accomplices, looted four tractor-trolleys engaged in earth-filling work near the power grid in the Bhojipura area. The gang also looted two more tractor-trolleys from Udaipur village in the Deorania police station area.

While several gang members, including Deepak Baheliya, Ajit Baheliya, Suresh, Parsela, Shyam Singh, and Chandrapal, were arrested along with the stolen vehicles, Satish managed to escape.

STF officials said they had been pursuing leads for years, and recently received a tip-off that Satish was living under a false identity in Kherthal, Alwar. He had been residing there with his family in Ward No. 25, Jat Colony, Anand Nagar, and worked as an auto-rickshaw driver.

During interrogation, Satish revealed that two of his accomplices -- Jandal and Sujan -- were residents of Bhind in Madhya Pradesh and were arrested from there, while another accomplice, Rahul, had passed away, officials said. Satish had changed his name to Manish and relocated to Rajasthan to evade arrest for over a decade, they added.

