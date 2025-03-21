Menu Explore
Stones pelted at Patna-Delhi Vande Bharat

ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur
Mar 21, 2025 05:26 AM IST

While the motive remains unclear, authorities noted that such incidents occasionally occur amid local disputes or protests.

A Patna-New Delhi Holi special Vande Bharat train was hit by stones in a suspected deliberate attack on Thursday evening, shattering a window and alarming passengers, railway police confirmed.

The incident occurred near Jaswantnagar station in Etawah district when the high-speed train (02435) slowed down due to a cautionary signal.

Witnesses reported that several stones were hurled at the moving train, breaking the glass of the C1 coach. Despite the attack, the driver maintained the journey without stopping, following safety protocols. The train was later inspected at Aligarh station, about 80 kilometres from the incident site, said officials.

“Passengers were alarmed, but the situation was swiftly brought under control. No injuries have been reported,” said railway protection force (RPF) inspector Gajendra Pal Singh. Officers have been dispatched to investigate the area and gather witness statements.

The RPF in Etawah has registered a case and launched a search for the unidentified suspects. While the motive remains unclear, authorities noted that such incidents occasionally occur amid local disputes or protests.

North Central Railway spokesperson Amit Kumar Singh said the stones caused “minor damage.” He added, “The incident is being thoroughly investigated. Security along the Delhi-Howrah corridor will be reviewed.”

