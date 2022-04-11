Stop freebies or face situation like Sri Lanka: Kashi social workers
A group of locals under the banner of social organisation Subah-E-Banaras Club staged a demonstration at Maidagini Intersection in Kashi on Monday demanding that the trend of promising freebies to attract voters should be stopped as it would lead to serious consequences in the future and the country may face economic crisis like in Sri Lanka.
Subah-E-Banaras Club is a group of social workers and is known for raising issues that affects the society.
“Besides education, justice and free treatment nothing should be given free. Freebies make the people work-shy. The way political parties announce populist schemes and freebies during election for winning the support of the voters, not only adversely affects the common man in the longer run but also destroys the country’s economy. If this trend is not stopped, in future our country might face situation like Sri Lanka,” said president of the organisation Mukesh Jaiswal and vice president Anil Kesari.
During the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, populist measures like free electricity, waiving off previous bills of electricity among others were made by political parties without keeping in view the economic condition of the state just for sake of winning election, they alleged.
Jaiswal said instead of giving free electricity, if per unit electricity rate is decreased, it would benefit a larger population and avoid undue pressure on the economy.
-
Prayagraj fire department issues tips for women to check LPG leakage
Determined to put a check on frequent incidents of fire outbreaks due to different reasons, including leakage of LPG cylinders in household kitchens in summers, the fire department has been carrying out an awareness campaign with special focus on housewives. The fire department has issued some tips for women to ensure no leakage takes place from LPG cylinders. Although no one was hurt in the incident, goods worth several lakh were gutted.
-
Sanjay Gandhi National Park soon to get a makeover
Mumbai The Maharashtra government is planning a makeover of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) and has directed the state forest department to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for the same. It has estimated a cost of ₹400 crore for the makeover project, the officials said. “Change the face of SGNP in such a way that not only from Mumbai and Maharashtra, but it should also attract foreign tourists,” Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said.
-
Congress accuses Pravin Darekar of ₹2,000 crore bank fraud, BJP leader cries harassment
After Kirit Somaiya, the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi has turned up the heat on another Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Mumbai Regional Congress Committee president Bhai Jagtap on Monday alleged that Darekar had committed a ₹2,000 crore fraud in the Mumbai District Central Cooperative Bank and demanded his arrest.
-
Amid price rise, 60 kg lemons,40 kg onions and 38kg garlic reported stolen from warehouse in UP’s Shahjahanpur
Amid price rise, even fruits and vegetables seem to have become a lucrative target for criminals, so much so that thieves allegedly fled with 60kg lemons, 40kg onions and 38kg garlic from a warehouse under the Tilhar police station limits in Shajahanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Bemused by the incident, the local police at the Tilhar police station said they are investigating the matter.
-
Rising fuel prices national issue, can’t help: Nitish Kumar
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Monday said the state government was unable to give any relief to people from rising prices of petroleum products citing shortage of resources. Talking to reporters after his Janata Darbar, a weekly event where people meet the CM and with their grievances, Kumar said the state government alone could not do much to curtail the impact of price rise even though it has put the people through difficult times.
