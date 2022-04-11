Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Stop freebies or face situation like Sri Lanka: Kashi social workers
Stop freebies or face situation like Sri Lanka: Kashi social workers

Social workers of Kashi’s Subah-E-Banaras Club said the way political parties announce populist schemes and freebies during election not only adversely affects the common man in the longer run but also destroys the country’s economy
A group of people staging demonstration against populist promises and freebies, in Kashi on Monday. (HT photo)
Published on Apr 11, 2022 10:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi

A group of locals under the banner of social organisation Subah-E-Banaras Club staged a demonstration at Maidagini Intersection in Kashi on Monday demanding that the trend of promising freebies to attract voters should be stopped as it would lead to serious consequences in the future and the country may face economic crisis like in Sri Lanka.

Subah-E-Banaras Club is a group of social workers and is known for raising issues that affects the society.

“Besides education, justice and free treatment nothing should be given free. Freebies make the people work-shy. The way political parties announce populist schemes and freebies during election for winning the support of the voters, not only adversely affects the common man in the longer run but also destroys the country’s economy. If this trend is not stopped, in future our country might face situation like Sri Lanka,” said president of the organisation Mukesh Jaiswal and vice president Anil Kesari.

During the recently concluded assembly elections in five states, populist measures like free electricity, waiving off previous bills of electricity among others were made by political parties without keeping in view the economic condition of the state just for sake of winning election, they alleged.

Jaiswal said instead of giving free electricity, if per unit electricity rate is decreased, it would benefit a larger population and avoid undue pressure on the economy.

Sign out