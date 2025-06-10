Stop glorification of foreign invaders, honour national heroes: Yogi

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday emphasised that glorification of foreign invaders should be stopped and national heroes be honoured while launching a scathing attack on the Congress, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and other opposition parties, saying they did not honour national icon Maharaja Suheldev when they were in power. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath pays tribute during the inauguration of a statue of Maharaja Suheldev, in Bahraich district of UP. (@CMOfficeUP via PTI Photo)

As per historians, Maharaja Suheldev, an icon of the Rajbhar community, had defeated and killed Ghaznavid general Ghazi Saiyyad Salar Masood in a battle on the banks of the Chittora Lake in Bahraich in 1033 AD.

“No memorials, universities, or medical colleges were named after the icon when opposition parties were in power. The fear of losing the Muslim vote bank prevented them from uttering a word against foreign invaders,” he said at a programme to mark the ‘Vijayotsav’ of Maharaja Suheldev, near Chittora block’s Masihabad Gram Sabha in Bahraich.

Adityanath inaugurated the 40-feet bronze equestrian statue of Maharaja Suheldev and launched 384 development projects worth ₹1,243 crore in the district.

“While the BJP commemorates Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel with the Statue of Unity, SP sings praises of divisive figures like Jinnah. We have made it clear — glorifying invaders must end, and national heroes must be honoured,” he said.

The CM said Maharaja Suheldev had presented a strategic and valiant response to foreign invaders a millennium ago but never received the honour he deserved in history.

“PM Modi’s campaign for development and heritage inspired our double-engine government to honour him. Bahraich’s medical college has been named after Maharaja Suheldev, as has the state university in Azamgarh. The hospital is named after Rishi Balark. Our main events in Bahraich will now be dedicated to Suheldev, Rishi Balark, and Maa Pateshwari — not any foreign invader,” Adityanath declared.

The CM recounted that Salar Masud, a foreign invader who marched into India with an army of 300,000, was systematically stopped from Mathura to Bahraich by Maharaja Suheldev’s strategic brilliance. By the time Masud reached Chittora, half of his army had been defeated. In the decisive battle, Suheldev’s 20,000-25,000 warriors decimated Masud’s 150,000 soldiers. Masud was captured alive and met a fate that, according to Islamic belief, assures hell, he said.

The remarks came in the backdrop of the controversy over the Bahraich district administration denying permission for the annual ‘Jeth Mela’, which was traditionally held at the dargah of Salar Masood from May 15 to June 15 and drew lakhs of pilgrims.

Thanking party workers, the CM said, “Your enthusiasm since morning shows that the fair must be organized to celebrate Maharaja Suheldev, not invaders like Salar Masud.” Referring to PM Modi’s ‘Paanch Pran’ (five pledges), Yogi added: “Respecting heritage means honouring Suheldev. Freedom from colonial mindset means ending events held in the name of Masud. Today, your discipline and unity reflect respect for law and the Constitution.”

“History may have been unjust to Maharaja Suheldev, but the double-engine BJP government will not allow that injustice to continue. He was a symbol of valour and bravery. Those who fought alongside him to protect India’s land and faith from foreign invaders were also long deprived of recognition and benefits,” he said.

The CM announced that a grand memorial will be built in Lucknow in the honour of Maharaja Bijli Pasi, who defeated foreign invaders. The state government will also honour four women warriors from the 1857 revolt who had dealt major blows to the British forces.

The medical college and university in Jhansi have been named after Rani Laxmibai. In Badaun, a women’s PAC battalion has been formed in the name of Veerangana Avantibai Lodhi, and her equestrian statue will be installed there. In Lucknow, construction is underway for a women’s PAC battalion named after Veerangana Uda Devi — about 35-40% of the work has been completed and her statue will be installed upon completion. A similar battalion is also being established in Gorakhpur in the name of Jhalkari Bai, along with a grand statue, the CM added.

A memorial and cultural centre is under construction in Lucknow in the honour of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar. The construction work will be completed by his death anniversary on December 6. Scholarships for SC/ST students are being arranged and will be implemented soon, he said.

The CM performed ‘Annaprashan’ rituals for the children of Priyanka, Sumitra, Savitri, Seema, and Rajni, naming them after Maharaja Suheldev. He also distributed cheques of ₹5 lakh each to beneficiaries Kailash Kumar, Chandrashekhar, and Pramod Kumar under the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan.

Vijayotsav Fair

The chief minister proposed that from next year onwards, the Vijayotsav event should be held over three days. He called for academic programmes, wider distribution of the Maharaja Suheldev Memorial Trust magazine, scholarships for students, and construction of a good library. “This will ensure that no one can erase the legacy of national heroes like Maharaja Suheldev from the pages of history,” he said.