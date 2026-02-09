String of mishaps: Crackdown under doubt as four hurt by manjha in Lucknow in 24 hrs

Despite a ban on nylon kite string, commonly known as Chinese manjha, at least four people were injured in separate incidents in the state capital within 24 hours, raising questions over enforcement and public safety. The incidents were reported from Kudia Ghat, Bandha Road in Thakurganj, Hewett Road and the Naka flyover, leaving victims bleeding and traumatised. The incidents raise questions over enforcement of ban on Chinese manjha. (For representation)

Vimalesh Tiwari, a trader and office-bearer of the Yahiyaganj Industry Trade Association, suffered severe injuries when a kite string slashed his nose at Kudia Ghat near the Green Corridor on Saturday evening while he was riding home on a motorcycle on Saturday evening.

The sudden snag caused him to lose balance and fall. Passers-by rushed him to hospital, where doctors stitched his nose, police said.

On Sunday afternoon, Guddu, a delivery porter, narrowly escaped a major accident on Bandha Road in Thakurganj when the string cut into his nose while he was riding his motorcycle with a helmet on. He managed to stay upright despite the impact.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Verma, who was travelling with his wife Monica, was injured on the Naka flyover when the kite string cut both his eyebrows, leaving him bleeding profusely. A passer-by stopped his car and rushed the couple to hospital.

Later in the evening, 17-year-old Aqib, a Class 12 student and resident of Phoolbagh, sustained an eight-inch cut stretching from his forehead to his eyebrow near the Bengali Club on Hewett Road while riding towards Aminabad. His condition worsened due to heavy bleeding, and locals rushed him to hospital.

Following the recent death of Mohammad Shoaib caused by the deadly string, chief minister Yogi Adityanath issued strict directions to the police, stating that if a person dies due to Chinese manjha, the case should be registered as murder and those responsible sent to jail. He reiterated that Chinese manjha was completely banned in UP and its sale and use would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Acting on the CM’s instructions, DGP Rajeev Krishna directed district police units to launch an intensive statewide drive to seize Chinese manjha and identify the illegal supply network. Despite the ongoing campaign, incidents continue to be reported.

Police officials said enforcement drives were ongoing and assured strict action against sellers and users of the banned kite string.