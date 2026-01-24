Stuck under car, man’s body dragged for 5 km in UP’s Badaun

Buduan police on Saturday launched a probe after the body of a man in his 30s was found stuck under a car which dragged it for around four to five kilometres near Lalpur Tiraha in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district’s Sadar Kotwali area on Friday evening. Although there was no official confirmation regarding the exact distance up to which the body was dragged. Police are questioning the car driver and collecting evidence to establish the sequence of events leading to the death. (For Representation)

Badaun senior superintendent of police Brijesh Kumar Singh said: “A comprehensive inquiry into the matter is underway. Two police teams have been formed to determine where and how the incident occurred. The matter will be resolved soon.”

Meanwhile, police are questioning the car driver and collecting evidence to establish the exact sequence of events leading to the death of the man identified as Ghalendra, a mason, of Raipur village under Badaun’s Bilsi police station area. The place where the man’s body was spotted was around 7-kilometre from the victim’s village, they added.

The incident came to light only after passers-by in the city noticed the body and stopped the car. The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added. Soon, a large crowd gathered at the scene, leading to heavy traffic congestion on both sides of the road.

Meanwhile, the car driver, identified as Pravendra Pratap Singh, a resident of Asrasi village who also has a house in the city, told the police that he travels daily from his village to the city. He claimed that there was no accident involving his car during the journey and expressed ignorance about how the victim or his body got stuck underneath his vehicle.

According to the victim’s family members, Ghalendra left home on Friday morning on his motorcycle, telling them that he was going to attend a feast at a relative’s place. Later in the evening, around 7 pm, the family received information that he had met with an accident.

The family has raised serious doubts, questioning how a person who left home on a motorcycle could end up underneath a car as it demanded a thorough probe into the matter.