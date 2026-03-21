Student shot dead by peer at Varanasi’s Udai Pratap College, accused arrested

A 23-year-old Bachelor of Arts (BA) fourth-semester student was shot dead allegedly by another student at Varanasi’s Udai Pratap Autonomous College on Bhojubir road in Narayanpur area after an altercation on Friday, police said. The accused was arrested later. Students and police personnel at the Udai Pratap College in Varanasi on Friday. (HT Photo)

The murder, committed under the Shivpur police station limits around 11 am, triggered anger among other students who overturned barricades and broke a few chairs. They also staged a protest outside the college, which led to a few shopkeepers pulling down their shutters.

Police personnel reached the scene and brought the situation under control.

“A complaint was received that Manjit Chauhan, a student, killed another student at UP College on Friday. The accused, Manjit Chauhan, has been arrested,” said Pramod Kumar, deputy commissioner of police, Varuna Zone.

After arrest, the accused is being interrogated by police teams to know as to why he murdered the student, said the DCP.

Varanasi commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal, who visited the scene of crime, said earlier in the day, “Six teams were deployed for the arrest.” All possible angles are being investigated, he added.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Quoting eyewitnesses, a police officer said Surya Pratap Singh, 23, a BA fourth-semester student, was in the Faculty of Arts when Manjit Chauhan, a student of the same college and resident of Chandmari (a short distance from the college), arrived. As their altercation took an ugly turn, Manjeet allegedly whipped out a pistol and fired several times at Surya Pratap, who suffered wounds and fell to the ground. After the crime, the accused fled the scene, the officer added.

Other students rushed Surya Pratap to a private hospital from where he was taken to the Banaras Hindu University trauma centre where he was declared “brought dead”, said the police officer.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the student sustained eight bullet wounds – four in the chest, and four in the head and abdomen, said a senior police officer who visited the spot after the murder.

Following a protest against the murder, a police team led by Shivhari Meena, additional commissioner of police, law and order, reached the spot and tried to pacify the students.

Commissioner of police Mohit Agarwal, along with a heavy police force, also reached the college and sought information about the incident from the principal.

Police said prima facie an altercation between the victim and the assailant led to the murder, adding that investigation is underway.

People familiar with the matter said Manjeet and Surya Pratap also had an altercation three months ago.

An officer said heavy police force was deployed at the college following the murder.

Though the exact cause is yet to be determined, the manner in which the student was shot dead showed that the assailant came fully prepared to commit the murder and had a very serious issue with the victim.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai said, “The incident at the prestigious Udai Pratap College in Varanasi is a testament to the state’s deteriorating law and order situation. Even educational institutions are no longer safe.”

He stated that the “shooting taking place right in front of the principal is irrefutable proof that law and order in the state has completely collapsed.”