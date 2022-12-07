Students protest against police presence at Arts College hostel

The members of All India Students Association (AISA) and National Students Union of India (NSUI) along with students of the fine arts department of the Arts College protested against the entry of police at the Ranbir Singh Bisht Hostel on the campus here on Tuesday.

Ranbir Singh Bisht Hostel of the arts faculty is being allotted only to few students due to its poor condition. Even after repeated attempts by the students, no repair work has been carried out so far and the hostel has now been given to the police forces for a limited period as a shelter. Thus, it has become home to more than 150 policemen staying with guns, shields and lathis.

Nikhil, an AISA activist said that police are not supposed to stay inside the hostel premises. Due to police presence, students of fine arts are facing problems such as shortage of water, etc.

AISA LU unit convener Anjali said that the government should not convert hostels and campuses into Police Cantonment and they must revoke the order to provide accommodation to police.

AISA along with NSUI protested against this order and talked to the proctorial board of LU and gave memorandum to police sub-inspector and demanded that police should leave the hostel premises with immediate effect.

“SI assured us that the police will leave the hostels within two days,” she said. All students’ organisations stated that if the police do not leave the campus within two days, the students will continue with the protests.