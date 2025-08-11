Students, teachers raise concern over ‘multiple fees’ charged during admission at LU

Students and teachers associated with various organisations have raised their concerns over the fees allegedly charged under various heads by the Lucknow University (LU) at the time of registration of new students in most of the courses even as the university spokesman defended it. Lucknow University campus (File)

For instance, when a student wants to apply to any course at LU, they must get an LURN number registered costing ₹100. It is followed by paying ₹700 counselling fee. If the student does not get a seat allocated after the counselling, ₹500 is refunded.

As per a fee receipt, HT has a copy of students who are also charged several other fees in the first semester, it includes ₹300 admission fee, development fee (that varies depending upon the course) and ₹100 under student welfare fund head.

LU spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, however, said LURN registration is important for compiling and merging data. “This not only solves the problem of assigning enrolment numbers, which used to be a major concern for students, but also helps curb malpractices by colleges, such as admitting students till the beginning of semester examination. Besides, counselling fee is charged at all universities.”

However, student and teacher leaders allege if the imposition of varied fees by the university on the students is justified. National Students’ Union of India (NSUI)’s national coordinator Vishal Singh claimed that fees charged under different heads is an extra burden on students.

“Applicants who wish to study should not be treated as money-making machines. We protested and raised our concerns with the authorities about LURN and other such fees but received no favourable response,” Singh alleged.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP)’s Lucknow division president Jatin Shukla said the fee structure should be more transparent and universities should have a minimum fee so that even students from underprivileged backgrounds can study easily.

“At least ₹2,500- ₹3,000 besides the semester fee is charged from students. Some students doubtful about getting a seat allocated also apply for counselling in different subjects which means they pay extra for each subject, he alleged.

“At the same time, we demand getting a merit list generated once the undergraduate entrance examinations end in a similar way to the postgraduate courses besides allowing mop-up counselling so that students who fail to secure admission can get a seat allocated in case somebody leaves or if seats are not filled. This will help increase transparency,” Shukla said.

Manoj Pandey, president, Lucknow University Associated Colleges Teachers’ Association (LUACTA), said the extra fee should be scrapped so that students don’t get burdened. “We also demand that universities should receive grant-in-aid so that university can manage its expenditure without imposing it on students,” Pandey said.

Teacher leader Manish Hindvi said, “If the government provides enough funds to universities, it will help in reducing the monetary burden on the students. It will also provide an opportunity to many students to get relatively inexpensive education.”