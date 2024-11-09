Study through interesting videos for class 1-8 govt schools students in U.P.

More than 1.5 crore students enrolled in class 1 to 8 in 1,32,804 government-run primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh will now develop a deep understanding of subjects with the help of specially prepared interesting educational videos. Students studying at a government primary school in Prayagraj. (HT file)

For the first time, short educational videos will be prepared by experts using cartoons, songs and poems etc based on the prescribed syllabus books of these students.

State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Lucknow, has entrusted the responsibility of preparing textbook-based videos to Prayagraj-based State Institute of Education and English Language Teaching Institute.

Confirming the move, principal, State Institute of Education, Prayagraj, Naval Kishore said in the current session, instructions have been received to make videos based on textbooks from class 1 to 8. A workshop of experts will be organised for this mission soon, he added.

All these specially made short educational videos will also be uploaded on PM e-Vidya portal set up as part of a nationwide comprehensive initiative that unifies all efforts related to digital/online/on-air education to enable multi-mode access to education, say officials aware of the development.

The new National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 also talks about increasing the knowledge skills of children through videos, they added. Experts too believe that it is easier to explain a subject through visuals and especially young children are often seen to grasp topics better through short videos.

Therefore, making videos of all subjects will make it easier for teachers to teach and children to understand and learn new topics, officials said.

To increase the capacity of subject experts of the State Institute of Education and aid them in preparing interesting tailormade videos, they will also be sent on a four-day tour of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), New Delhi, officials said.