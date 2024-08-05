Sub- classification within SC/STs: BSP disagrees with top court verdict

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Sunday termed the Supreme Court verdict allowing sub-classification within Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) an emergency situation for Dalits and tribal communities. The central government should put reservation for SCs and STS in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, Mayawati said. (HT FILE)

She called upon SCs and STs to unite to put pressure on political parties to bring a Constitutional amendment in the ongoing Monsoon session of Parliament.

“The sub-classification of people within Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) has been permitted, our party doesn’t agree with it at all,” Mayawati said while addressing a press conference at the party’s state unit office.

“Because the atrocities faced by the people of SCs and STs have been faced as a group and this group is equal in which it would not be right to do any kind of sub-classification,” she said.

“The BSP will appeal to the Supreme Court to reconsider its verdict in the interest of the SCs and STs. Else, the eligible people among the SC and ST will have to bear a big loss,” she added.

Mayawati accused both the BJP and the Congress hatching a conspiracy to end the reservation for SCs and STs in government jobs.

“Instead of ending reservation to SCs and STs themselves, they are trying to end it through the judiciary and they have mostly been successful in it,” she said.

She claimed that the BJP government at the Centre did not oppose the decision and the lawyers representing the government presented arguments that helped the Supreme Court deliver the decision.

Earlier, Congress, BJP and SP had opposed the amendment bill on promotion of the SCs/ STs in government jobs, she said.

“The sub-classification of SCs and STs is against the spirit of the Constitution and will lead to differences between the Centre and the states over categorization of SC and ST communities,” she said.

“The verdict will also lead to animosity among the SC and ST, it will pave the way for division in the society which will be dangerous for the unity and integrity of the country,” she said.

“I appeal to all the SC and ST category people to protect the future of their children and to protect their Constitutional rights, they should ignore their political affiliation and unite to put pressure on the political parties for a Constitutional amendment,” she said.