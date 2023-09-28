Sultanpur doctor murder case: Police seize prime accused’s bank account

The bank account of Ajai Narain Singh, the prime accused in the brutal murder of Dr Ghanshyam Tiwari over a land dispute in Sultanpur a few days ago, having around ₹24 lakh has been seized, said senior police officials here on Thursday. Sultanpur SP Somen Barma said police were making efforts to arrest Ajai Narain Singh. (For Representation)

Besides, the police are also probing his other illegal activities and those of members of his gang. Dr Tiwari, 56, who was posted at Jaisinghpur community health centre, died after allegedly being thrashed by Ajay Narain Singh and a few others in Kotwali area of Sultanpur on Saturday (September 23).

Sultanpur superintendent of police (SP) Somen Barma said the police were making efforts to arrest Ajai Narain Singh and had announced a reward of ₹50,000 on him. He said Singh’s father Jagdish Narain Singh, co-accused in the case registered in the murder of Dr Tiwari, was arrested on Sunday (September 24).

As per the SP, a probe into the role of other members of his family and gang was going on. Barma further said the police had seized Singh’s bank account so as to prevent the accused from getting any financial aid. He said the police had procured Singh’s arrest warrant from the local court of the chief judicial magistrate for further legal proceedings about attachment of Singh’s property if he failed to appear before the court in the matter.

Barma besides the prime accused, his father and other unidentified people were also named in the murder and criminal conspiracy. Earlier, the postmortem report had revealed that Dr Tiwari was subjected to torture before he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The report said Dr Tiwari was beaten with rods and canes following which he suffered five fractures in his hands and leg. Besides, a deep injury was discovered in feet apparently caused when Ajai Narain Singh allegedly drilled his feet with some sharp object.

The SP also confirmed that Ajai Narain Singh has cases of brawls and assault even in the past. He, however, did not share further details about his criminal background. Another police official said currently Ajai Narain Singh was into money lending and land grabbing.

