Support BSP beyond caste, religion: Mayawati urges Delhi voters

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 04, 2025 05:18 AM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Monday urged Delhi voters to rise above caste, religion, and regional politics to support her party in the upcoming assembly elections.

The BSP has fielded candidates in 69 of the 70 assembly seats (Sourced)
The BSP has fielded candidates in 69 of the 70 assembly seats and is contesting the polls on its strength. Voting is scheduled for February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.

In a statement, Mayawati criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi, the BJP-led NDA at the Centre, and previous Congress administrations for the “deteriorating” condition of the national capital, citing inadequate clean drinking water and poor living conditions.

She called on voters to reject “narrow political agendas” and back the BSP for a truly inclusive government. Highlighting her past tenure in Uttar Pradesh, she claimed that BSP’s governance was committed to “Sarvajan Hitay, Sarvajan Sukhay” (welfare of all communities).

Reaffirming BSP’s commitment to an independent contest, Mayawati expressed hope for a strong electoral performance, provided the elections are conducted “freely and fairly” without the influence of “money, muscle power, communal propaganda, or electronic voting machines (EVM) tampering.”

