Survivors’ sorry story: Lingering haunted memories and delayed justice even a year after Alaya Apartment collapse in Lucknow

“Even the mere thought of January 24, 2023, horrifies me. I’ve been unwell for a few days; it has taken me back a year,” said Ranjana Awasthi, a survivor and former resident of Alaya apartment on Wazir Hasan Road, which collapsed exactly a year ago, killing three people (including two women from a family), injuring several and rendering multiple families homeless. For Representation Only (HT File)

Uzma Haider, 35, and her mother-in-law Begum Haider, 75, and another resident Shabana, 42, were killed in the 2023 incident.

While the physical injuries caused by the cave-in healed, the building’s residents have still not returned to normalcy. Many flat owners are either living in rented accommodations or have sought refuge in relatives’ homes.

“I haven’t gone to the office for a few days. It seems depression is engulfing me; I’m still waiting for justice,” added Awasthi, a single mother to a 30-year-old daughter who lost everything when her flat 303 in the five-story building collapsed, including cash and jewellerry kept for her daughter’s engagement scheduled in the next two days.

Referring to January 24 as a dark day, Ranjana, who works in the electricity department, said, “My retirement is due in June this year. We’re still lodged in my daughter’s friend’s house while the wedding has been postponed as we’re not in a financial condition to solemnise it.” Ranjana was trapped with her daughter when the building collapsed but managed to escape.

Like Ranjana, another resident, Honey Haider, continues to stay at his in-laws’ house in the old city with his wife Afreen Fathima after living in Dargah for a few months. The couple, who got married in 2022, had lost their infant just a month before the collapse. Before they could come to terms with the tragedy, another one struck them in the form of the building cave-in.

“A year has passed, but nothing has changed. At least the land should be released from the administration, and a proportionate share should be given,” he said, adding that the residents are mulling plans to move court with no conclusion in the probe that has happened so far.

Meanwhile, Bhola Prasad, another flat owner in the building, is still hopeful of some turnaround. He had purchased a flat in the building in 2017. Through the flat, Bhola earned rental income, which was the sole source of earning in his old age. Today, he is dependent on his children for even the smallest of expenses. “He (Bhola) has been depressed ever since the building collapsed. He doesn’t talk much these days,” said Surya Gupta, Bhola’s son.

ACTION SO FAR

After the incident, an FIR was registered at Hazratganj police station against the builders of Alaya apartment, including Nawajish Shahid, the son of Samajwadi Party MLA Shahid Manzoor, and Fahad Yazdani. Two accused, Tariq and Nawajish, were later arrested.

Later, the police filed a charge sheet naming five in the case, including MLA Manzoor, builder Shahid, his cousin Mohammad Tariq, and several others.

Police, in September 2023, arrested Fahad Yazdani from Nainital in connection with other cases but included his name in the Alaya building charge sheet.

Police sources said all the accused are out on bail.