Suspected kidnapping attempt triggers panic in Mohanlalganj

In a suspected kidnapping attempt, a group of unidentified men allegedly attempted to lure schoolchildren into a car in Mohanlalganj’s Sohawa village on Wednesday morning. The suspects managed to escape despite being chased, abandoning the car later found to have been stolen from the Sushant Golf City area, police said on Thursday. Mohanlalganj ACP Vikas Pandey said that considering the seriousness of the matter, an investigation had been launched. (For representation)

Panic prevailed across the village, with many parents refusing to send their children to school.

Mohanlalganj ACP Vikas Pandey said that considering the seriousness of the matter, an investigation had been launched. “CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and the suspects will be identified and action taken soon,” he added.

According to villagers, the incident occurred when children were walking to school along a dirt track near a canal, about a kilometre from the village. Four men in a white car stopped near the children and allegedly tried to lure them by offering chocolates and asking them to help push the vehicle. When the children were unable to do so properly, two of the men reportedly scolded them, raising suspicion, police said.

Sensing danger, the children abandoned their bicycles and ran back to the village, shouting for help. Their cries alerted family members and other villagers, who rushed to the spot and began questioning the suspects while threatening to call the police. Seeing themselves surrounded, the men engaged the villagers in conversation before fleeing the scene.

According to police, Hasrat Ali, a villager, chased the suspects for nearly a kilometre, but they managed to escape beyond the village limits.

Police said they received information around 10 am on Wednesday about suspicious persons trying to call children near the canal road between Sohawa and Jaitikheda. When officers reached the spot, they found an abandoned car. A search of the vehicle revealed registration documents showing that it was registered in Amethi district.

Further verification revealed that the car had been stolen from Sushant Golf City on January 24, 2026, and an FIR had already been registered. Police said the suspects fled fearing arrest and efforts were underway to identify and nab them.