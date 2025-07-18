Swachch Survekshan 2024-25: Prayagraj cleanest Ganga town, gets special award for Mahakumbh

Prayagraj was declared the cleanest city in the Ganga Town category under the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 and honoured with a special national award for the successful planning and execution of Mahakumbh-2025 preparations—the largest religious congregation in the world. The Mahakumbh at Prayagraj was held over 45 days. (FILE PHOTO)

The awards ceremony was held at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi. Prayagraj mayor Umesh Chandra Ganesh Kesarwani received the honour on behalf of the city from Union minister for housing and urban affairs Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday.

“This award belongs to the people of Prayagraj. Their discipline, awareness, and dedication towards cleanliness have led us to this historic achievement. We have shown the country and the world that Prayagraj is not only spiritually rich but also a beacon of sanitation and civic excellence,” the mayor said.

This recognition not only underscores the city’s commitment to hygiene and urban management but also its capability to host world-class mega events with impeccable civic planning, Prayagraj Municipal Corporation officials said.

Mayor Kesarwani was also honoured with the President’s Award for his outstanding leadership in transforming Prayagraj into a clean, sustainable, and organized urban space. He dedicated the recognition to the city’s sanitation workers, officials, and every citizen who contributed to the campaign.

The event was graced by key dignitaries including Uttar Pradesh’s urban development minister AK Sharma, special secretary, urban development Anuj Jha, Prayagraj Municipal Commissioner Seelam Sai Teja and additional municipal commissioner Deependra Yadav.

The Swachh Survekshan (Cleanliness Survey), conducted annually by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, evaluates cities on various cleanliness parameters such as waste management, citizen participation, and sustainable sanitation. This year’s results reinforced Prayagraj’s continuous efforts under the Swachh Bharat Mission and its alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a clean India.

The preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 also became a key focus of evaluation. From waste disposal mechanisms to sanitation infrastructure, Prayagraj showcased best-in-class standards, earning appreciation at the national level.

Local leaders and social representatives from Prayagraj including Girijesh Mishra, Pramod Jaiswal Modi, Rajan Shukla, Shyam Prakash Pandey, Abhishek Singh, and Rishi Yadav accompanied the mayor during the ceremony.