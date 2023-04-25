Home / Cities / Lucknow News / U.P. bags HUDCO award with cleanliness drive

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Apr 25, 2023 07:58 PM IST

This award has been given in the Best Practices to Improve the Living Environment 2022-23 category for cleanliness

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Uttar Pradesh has been awarded the country’s prestigious HUDCO Award (2022-2023).

For representation only (HT FIle Photo)

The award was presented by Manoj Joshi, secretary, ministry of housing and urban affairs, government of India, to Neha Sharma, state mission director, Uttar Pradesh, during a programme organised on the 53rd Foundation Day of the Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO), in New Delhi, on Tuesday.

This award has been given in the Best Practices to Improve the Living Environment 2022-23 category for cleanliness. An amount of one lakh was also given to the UP government as part of the award.

This campaign was conducted by the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to 24. In this, 75 tourist and historical places of the state were included. Special cleanliness drives were conducted at these places.

Through activities like Nukkad Natak, puppet show, plog run inside the site, the general public was involved in cleaning ghats, ponds, markets and other commercial areas. This 10-day campaign concluded with Gau Puja on January 24, the day of UP Foundation Day. More than 11 lakh people across the state participated in this campaign.

Entries were received from across the country for the prestigious award. After several rounds of testing, the jury board selected the ‘Swachh Virasat’ campaign for field visits. A team of Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited, Lucknow Regional Office, also inspected several sites including Imambara, Residency in Lucknow on April 3.

