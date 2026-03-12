Lucknow, Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Thursday said he has asked Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to bring a formal proposal regarding the protection of cows, asserting that only then would he be able to evaluate the party's commitment to the issue. Swami Avimukteshwaranand seeks proposal from SP on cow protection

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with Yadav, the seer said that there were no private discussions between the two leaders.

Referring to Yadav's claim that cows were fully protected during the previous SP government in Uttar Pradesh, Avimukteshwaranand said, "We told him that it is good that you have come, but unless your party brings a proposal regarding cows, what should we believe?"

Avimukteshwaranand also mentioned that no representatives from the state government have met with him so far.

When asked about Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who recently honoured 'batuks' at his residence but did not meet them, the seer said, "We had said yesterday that perhaps he welcomed the batuks symbolically or mentally at his home. What can we say? No one has come before us."

He expressed concern that Pathak has not initiated any dialogue with the batuks, who were allegedly subjected to police violence during the Magh Mela in January. "Whether he calls many batuks and showers them with flowers, it will remain symbolic," he said.

He also alleged that no inquiry was being conducted into the alleged assault on his supporters and batuks by the police during the Magh Mela.

"What inquiry is ongoing? Who has been appointed as the inquiry officer? Has any progress report been released? As far as I understand, nothing has happened. It has not even been indicated that an inquiry will be conducted," he said.

When asked about the existing laws for cow protection, the seer pointed out that enacting a law is one thing, but implementing it effectively on the ground is another challenge.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.