 Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party's top-level post, cites discrimination - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party's top-level post, cites discrimination

Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party's top-level post, cites discrimination

ByHT News Desk
Feb 13, 2024 06:20 PM IST

Swami Prasad Maurya said he will continue to work to strengthen party without any post.

Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya announces he has resigned from post. In his resignation letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya says he will continue to work to strengthen party without any post.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and party leader Swami Prasad Maurya. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.

