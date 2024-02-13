Swami Prasad Maurya quits Samajwadi Party's top-level post, cites discrimination
Feb 13, 2024 06:20 PM IST
Swami Prasad Maurya said he will continue to work to strengthen party without any post.
Samajwadi Party national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya announces he has resigned from post. In his resignation letter to SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, Swami Prasad Maurya says he will continue to work to strengthen party without any post.
This is a developing story. Please get back to check for updates.
Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!
Share this article