 Swami Prasad Maurya shown black flags by right-wing group, two arrested - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Swami Prasad Maurya shown black flags by right-wing group, two arrested

Swami Prasad Maurya shown black flags by right-wing group, two arrested

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 04, 2024 06:53 PM IST

The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi.

Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Swami Prasad Maurya was on Sunday shown black flags by members of Hindu Jagran Manch, a right-wing group, in Kaushambi, with the group saying that their protest against Maurya was due to his repeated 'objectionable utterances against Hindu deities.’

Screengrab from a video tweeted by ANI
Screengrab from a video tweeted by ANI

Also Read | Ramcharitmanas row: SC stays criminal proceedings against SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya

In a visual shared by news agency ANI, protesters can be seen waving black flags at Murya's convoy, even as police personnel on duty try to push the demonstrators back.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

According to HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, the protesters also raised ‘Murdabad’ slogans against the SP leader. The former minister was in Kaushambi to attend the National Buddha Festival.

Also Read | ‘How can Lakshmi be born with 4 hands?’: SP leader stokes row, later clarifies

Two Hindu Jagran Manch demonstrators have been arrested in connection with the incident, according to the police.

“National Buddha Festival was held on February 4 and Swami Prasad Maurya was going to participate in it. While he was on his way, some people came in front of his convoy and showed him black flags,” the police statement read.

Also Read | Ramcharitmanas row: Supporters of Swami Prasad Maurya, seer clash in Lucknow

The veteran politician, 70, joined the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP in January 2022, leaving the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of that year's assembly elections, held between February and March. While the BJP won the state polls, Maurya lost from the Fazilnagar constituency, and was later made an MLC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On