Need stronger law to check statements hurting religious sentiments, says BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Bajpai

After Samajwadi Party (SP) lawmaker Swami Prasad Maurya again courted controversy by making some observations in the Vidhan Parishad on “Ram Lalla” and the need for a “consecration ceremony”, BJP’s Rajya Sabha member Ashok Bajpai said he would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a need for “Ish Ninda Kanoon (law to prevent disrespect to deities.)” BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Bajpai. (FILE PHOTO)

Bajpai, whose term as Rajya Sabha MP will end on April 2, had flagged the demand during Zero Hour in Parliament. He had also moved a Private Members’ Bill on the same issue. Though it is yet to be taken up by the House, Bajpai said the need for a stringent law is required to curb people like “Swami Prasad Maurya” from hurting religious sentiments through indiscreet remarks.

He, however, said the demand he has flagged is not just for Hindus but for people of all faiths. Excerpts from a telephonic interview:

Q: Why this sudden demand for “Ish Ninda Kanoon?”

A: When I see people like Swami Prasad Maurya making irrational remarks, I feel that such tendencies should be curbed and there should be an effective deterrent. My demand was instantly met with a lot of approval both inside the House and outside, too. It has become a fashion to abuse Hindu gods. Just because Hindus are tolerant doesn’t mean they can be taken for granted.

Q: Your Rajya Sabha term is ending in April. What happens to the demand then?

A: I had also moved a Private Members’ Bill on the issue. Though it couldn’t be taken up so far, I will keep making efforts to push for a law to stop people from hurting religious sentiments. I plan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express the need for a law on this. I am hopeful that we would get a law in the new Lok Sabha that would be constituted after the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Q: But we already have Section 295 A that defines and prescribes punishment for deliberately outraging religious sentiments. Why this demand then?

A: That section is hardly sufficient, not effective enough. We need a stronger law specifically to check reckless statements or actions that hurt religious sentiments.

Q: There are many countries that have provision for capital punishment for hurting religious sentiments. Are you pushing for that?

A: More than 100 countries have blasphemy laws for those who insult faith, and I am aware that many of them prescribe capital punishment. But I am not seeking anything as harsh. We must have provision for effective punishment, nevertheless.

Q: Some fear that a stringent law that you are pushing for could be open for misuse both against politicians as well as others. Such people ask if a university teacher explaining Ambedkar’s views on Hinduism to students too would be booked for hurting religious sentiments?

A: Remarks made for the purpose of teaching or research can’t and won’t be clubbed under the same head. The final law would have the necessary safeguards. Then, as I said, it won’t just be about the Hindu faith alone but about all others too. I am not saying “don’t insult Hindu faith only”. I am saying don’t insult anyone’s religious belief, feeling and if you do, then be prepared to face stern action.