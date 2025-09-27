Take corruption during SP rule to people: UP CM to ministers

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday asked his ministerial colleagues to take the issue of corruption during the tenure of Samajwadi Party government to the people and counter the opposition’s politics of caste with the agenda for development of Uttar Pradesh. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Yogi stated this while speaking at a meeting of his council of ministers at Lok Bhawan, according to those aware of the development. The meeting of the council of ministers was held soon after the state cabinet meeting.

“Yes, the chief minister asked us to counter the Samajwadi Party’s attacks by referring to the cases of corruption during the tenure of the SP government. A mention of the reports of corruption in the construction of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre and the Gomti Riverfront project was specifically made and the ministers have been asked to speak about all the cases of corruption during the SP government’s tenure,” said a senior minister after attending the council of ministers meeting.

Another minister quoted Yogi as pointing out that the cost of the riverfront project reached ₹1800 crore. He said a reference was made about the higher cost of construction proposed for the Purvanchal Expressway by the SP government and how the same was brought down by his government.

He said there were cases of corruption in the Samajwadi Pension Scheme launched by the SP government and the chief minister asked the ministers to tell the people about how the funds meant for pension to the poor were diverted to the favourites of those in power.

Those aware of the development said the opposition’s caste politics should also be strongly countered and the ministers should take the message of development to the people. He said the ministers should visit the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show-2025 being organised in Greater NOIDA from September 25 to 29 and organise trade shows and fairs focusing on the products in their respective districts.

The CM also asked his ministers to ensure that they regularly hold meetings to review development projects and also attend the BJP’s programmes and meetings of various committees in their respective districts.