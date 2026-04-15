Tata Group plans hydrogen bus production in Lucknow

LUCKNOW Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said the company aims to roll out 20 lakh vehicles over the next five years and plans to manufacture hydrogen-powered buses and trucks from its Lucknow facility. The announcement came after the rollout of the one millionth vehicle (10 lakh) from the group’s manufacturing plant here. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flags off the one millionth vehicle manufactured at Tata Motors’ Lucknow plant, on Wednesday. Chairman of Tata Sons N Chandrasekaran and other dignitaries also present. (@myogiadityanath X/ANI Photo)

This milestone vehicle was a zero-emission electric bus, aligned with UP’s net-zero 2070 vision and the company’s net-zero target of 2045.

Addressing the gathering, Chandrasekaran pointed out that the milestone of 10 lakh vehicles has been achieved in 34 years and asserted that the target of 20 lakh (2 million) vehicles can be achieved in the next five years.

“In the coming years, the Tata Group’s presence in the state is set to more than double. Due to a favourable investment climate, better infrastructure and strong leadership, vast opportunities are available for industrial expansion,” he said.

“India’s economy will grow at the fastest pace globally in the coming decades and Uttar Pradesh will play a leading role in this growth journey,” emphasised Chandrasekaran.

He said Tata Motors’ portfolio is expanding rapidly, which along with traditional diesel vehicles, will also include CNG, electric and in future hydrogen-based vehicles.

On the future expansion plan of Tata Group in UP, Chandrasekaran said: “Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) currently has about 20,000 professionals working in Lucknow, Noida and Varanasi. It could reach 40,000 in the next five years.”

Besides, the group is expanding rapidly in power, defence, retail and hospitality sectors too, creating new employment opportunities, he added.

The Tata Group chairman pointed out that the conglomerate is not limited to industrial development alone but is also actively contributing to social sectors. The group is undertaking initiatives in water conservation, skill development and artificial intelligence.

“The group is working on revival of water sources in Mathura and establishment of an AI Technology Centre of Excellence in Gorakhpur,” he added.

Tata Motors MD and CEO Girish Wagh laid out future expansion plans of the Lucknow plant after the rollout of the one millionth vehicle from the Lucknow plant.

“In the next 30 months, we are planning to roll out a hydrogen-powered bus from the Lucknow plant,” Wagh told media persons while interacting with them here. He pointed out that Uttar Pradesh is the second-largest market in terms of sales for Tata Motors.