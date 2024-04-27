Teach govt a lesson with power of vote: Akash Anand

People must use their power to vote to uproot a government if they feel that it has been unjust with them, said Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand on Friday. Akash Anand being welcomed to the stage of a public meeting in Kaushambi on Friday (HT)

“People angry with the government or feel that injustice has been done to them under the present government...should use their power to vote and uproot the unjust government,” he said.

Anand, who’s the nephew of BSP chief Mayawati, was on his way to Kaushambi to campaign in favour of his party candidate Shubh Narayan Gautam. He spoke to media persons during a brief stopover in Prayagraj during which he clarified his earlier statement of “using vote like a shoe”.

“We cannot fight the government but can definitely teach it a lesson with the power of vote.” He said that his shoe statement was given for this very purpose.

On the issue of competitive exam paper leaks in UP, Anand said every youth who had become a victim of the leaks wanted to teach a lesson to the government.

“But when they (candidates) stage a protest to express their protest, the administration lathicharges them. All such youth will give a befitting reply to the government this poll summer,” he claimed.

When asked about taking a more aggressive stance on INDIA alliance rather than the BJP, Anand chose to stay silent and did not answer.

Anand landed at Prayagraj airport and left for Kaushambi to address a public meeting. On his arrival at the airport, BSP leaders including zonal coordinator Ashok Gautam, district president RB Tyagi and other party leaders welcomed him.

‘30% youth unemployed in UP’

Addressing a public meeting in Muratganj area of Kaushambi district on Friday, Akash Anand took an aggressive stance on the BJP and INDIA bloc. He said that 30% of youths in UP were unemployed. He said other parties were finding ways to mislead BSP supporters. “Imposters are misleading workers. Imposters are misleading you by wearing blue patka. Avoid such people and be careful. All of you are related to ‘Behenji’ (BSP chief Mayawati) and ‘Bahujan’.

Meanwhile, a video of BSP leaders distributing money to people during the public meeting went viral on social media on Friday.

People sitting in four-wheelers, including BSP district president Mahesh Chaudhary, can be seen distributing money to people in the video. The district election officer took cognisance of this incident. Later in the evening, a case was registered against three named and one unidentified person at Sandipanghat police station in this regard, officials said.