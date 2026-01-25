Team from UP to visit Italy to study electoral process there: CEO Rinwa

A team comprising district election officers, electoral registration officers, supervisors, assistant electoral registration officers and training experts from Uttar Pradesh, whose performance has been outstanding under the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls, will visit Italy under Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Office (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa on a study tour in the middle of the year. Uttar Pradesh chief electoral officer Navdeep Rinwa (in white coat) and others at an event on National Voters’ Day. (Sourced)

“The Election Commission of India has decided to send teams from various states to foreign countries on study tours. The members of the team from UP will make a presentation on the electoral process in our country before their counterparts in Italy. They will study the electoral process of Italy, interact with the think tanks there as well as teachers and research fellows in the universities and personnel involved in the election works,” Rinwa said on Sunday.

In a programme organised to mark the 16th National Voters’ Day at the Indira Gandhi Pratishthan here, Rinwa feted 75 booth level officers, 75 BLO supervisors, 18 electoral registration officers and six district election officers ( DMs of Etah, Barabanki, Auraiya, Shamli, Mahoba and Fatehpur districts) for their outstanding work during the SIR campaign. He gave voter ID cards to 15 young voters who had attained the age of 18 and also felicitated five women voters.

“This year’s theme for National Voters’ Day is ‘My India, My Vote’. January 25, the day when the ECI was established in 1950, is celebrated as National Voters’ Day to increase awareness among citizens about their voting rights. The day was first celebrated in 2011 and has been held annually since then,” he said.

Highlighting the importance of the SIR, Rinwa said: “The campaign is being conducted in Uttar Pradesh after 22 years. Each voter is being verified with door-to-door visits. After the enumeration drive, a total of 125.5 million voters were included in the draft voter list published on January 6.”

“It is essential to ensure the participation of citizens in the electoral process, especially women and young voters aged 18 to 20 who have not yet been included in the electoral roll. To enrol new voters, special campaigns were conducted on January 11 and 18 and the ECI received 700,000 applications. Another special campaign will be held on January 31,” he added.

The CEO urged the people to visit their polling booths on the given date to check their names in the draft voter list. If a voter whose name was previously included in the electoral roll but for some reason has not been included in the draft electoral roll, they should submit Form 6 and a declaration form to get their name included in the electoral roll.

Appreciating the role of BLOs in updating the electoral roll, he said, “Their work is now being effectively monitored through technology, ensuring transparency and accountability.”

Rinwa appealed to the people to check their names in the electoral roll through the Uttar Pradesh CEO website or the ECI Net App. Political parties and their agents should cooperate with the BLOs in ensuring the inclusion of the names of all eligible citizens in the electoral roll, he said.

“The ECI is disseminating information to voters through the voters.eci.gov.in portal, the CEO Uttar Pradesh website, the ECI Net App, the 1950 helpline, and the social media platform X . Additionally, for transparency and ease, a “Contact Your Booth Level Officer” option has been made available to the people,” the CEO said.

All officers and citizens should actively cooperate in the special intensive revision campaign to ensure that the voter list is error-free, he added.