Teams formed to check poll code violation in Lucknow

Several teams of various kinds have been formed in Uttar Pradesh capital to identify any illegal cash transactions, distribution of alcohol or other suspicious items being used or likely to be used to influence voters during Lok Sabha polls here. As per the schedule announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), Lucknow goes to the polls in the fifth phase on May 20. In Lucknow, the nomination process is slated to commence on April 26. These teams will identify any illegal cash transactions, distribution of alcohol or other suspicious items being used or likely to be used to influence voters. (For Representation)

“For the general election 2024, as per the directions of the ECI, the model code of conduct has been effectively implemented and all inspection teams have been made operational to ensure compliance with the expenditure limit/rules/guidelines set by the commission by political parties/candidates during the election process,” said Lucknow DM Surya Pal Gangwar, who is also the district election officer, at a review meeting here on Monday.

“Nine video surveillance teams (VSTs), 27 flying squad teams (FSTs), 9 video viewing teams (VVTs), 30 static surveillance teams (SSTs), 9 audit teams (ATs) and 9 assistant expenditure observer teams have been formed. In accordance with the directions given by the ECI, in each assembly constituency of Lucknow district, rotational flying squad, static surveillance and video surveillance teams have been deployed,” he added.

Each flying squad team will comprise a leader/supervisor, a senior executive magistrate, a police officer, a videographer and three or four armed police personnel. Similarly, static surveillance and video surveillance teams will also have similar compositions to monitor and record any incidents or activities during the polls.

Gangwar said, “All teams will ensure coordination among themselves to ensure compliance with the model code of conduct in the district and take strict action against violators under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. I have directed them to ensure that stickers of their respective teams are affixed to their vehicles and to conduct operations continuously in their respective areas.”

“The nomination process in Lucknow will start on April 26 while the last date for filing of papers will be May 3. Candidates will be able to withdraw their nominations till May 6. Voting is slated for May 20 and results would be declared on June 4,” the DM added.

“Currently, the poll panel has imposed restrictions on rallies, processions, etc, which must be complied with. If any rallies, meetings, or processions are organised without permission, strict action should be taken. Moreover, if permission is granted by the commission for rallies, processions, and meetings in future, their video recordings must be ensured,” he said.