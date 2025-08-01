Tech univs, engg colleges in UP to help students fight off depression, suicidal thoughts

From this academic session, all technical universities and its affiliated private engineering colleges in Uttar Pradesh will deploy psychologists and counsellors to help their students overcome depression and any suicidal tendency which often grip modern day youth either due to pure academic pressure or emotional outburst. The technical institutions have been asked to deploy psychologists and counsellors to help students. (For Representation)

There are three state technical universities in the state. AKTU in Lucknow, Harcourt Butler Technical University (HBTU) in Kanpur (autonomous in nature) and Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology, Gorakhpur. Besides, there are 800 private colleges that are affiliated to AKTU in addition to 15 odd government engineering colleges.

In October last year, a B Tech final year student of Government Engineering College in Kannauj died by suicide in his hostel room. This is not the only incident that occurred in the state. IIT Kanpur alone witnessed a number of similar incidents.

Additional chief secretary (technical education) Narendra Bhushan here on Friday sent a message in Whatsapp group to the vice chancellors and principals of engineering and polytechnic colleges to explore how to address the problem in their respective institutions. Bhushan reminded them about the Kannuaj incident and told VCs and heads of the institutions to do some kind of brainstorming session and suggest how they intend to go about it.

“We must address the problem right at the start of the new academic session. Many of our students come from rural pockets who may not be well versed in English. And there is a possibility that they may not find it comfortable to cope with the new environment. In the light of these, I have asked the vice chancellors to address the issue in their respective institutions,” Bhushan said.

Confirming the development, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) vice chancellor Prof JP Pandey said, “Yes, we have received one message from the ACS. It is a welcome step. Soon we will issue detailed guidelines or advisory to all the colleges on how they can help students overcome such hardships. Mentor mentee programmes will be rolled out and teachers will monitor students closely and observe their actions. If they see any abnormal thing, such students will be put before a psychologist or a counsellor for successive sessions till they recover fully.”

“Early intervention is key to suicide prevention. It is important for people to know, especially with growing reports of youth suicides these days, that it is not enough to chalk up suicide deaths to simply depression,” the VC added.