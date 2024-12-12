Techie suicide: Wife’s family allegedly flees amid probe

The mother-in-law and brother-in-law of Bengaluru-based software engineer Atul Subhash, who died by suicide earlier this week, allegedly fled their home in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. The incident has prompted a police investigation into allegations of harassment and extortion made by the techie against his wife and her family. A team from Bengaluru has travelled to Uttar Pradesh to further probe the case. Atul Subhash, 34, ended his life on Monday in Marathahalli, Bengaluru (Sourced)

According to officials, Nisha Singhania, Subhash’s mother-in-law, and her son Anurag, alias Piyush Singhania, were seen leaving their home in the Khowa Mandi area of Jaunpur around 1 am. on a motorcycle. They have not returned since. Social media videos also surfaced showing the duo leaving their residence late at night.

However, Nisha clarified to media persons that she was not fleeing but had left home due to illness and was seeking treatment in Prayagraj.

Kotwali police station in-charge inspector Mithilesh Mishra confirmed that law enforcement officers were deployed to the area to maintain order amid growing tensions.

Atul Subhash, 34, ended his life on Monday in Marathahalli, Bengaluru, leaving behind a detailed suicide note and a video accusing his estranged wife, Nikita Singhania, and her family of mental harassment and extortion. He alleged they demanded ₹3 crore to settle their divorce case and ₹30 lakh for him to meet his four-year-old son.

The note also mentioned false cases of dowry harassment and assault filed against Subhash and his family, adding to his distress.

Meanwhile, a team from Marathahalli Police in Bengaluru travelled to Jaunpur to serve notices to Nikita and her family members, summoning them for questioning. “We are investigating the allegations mentioned in the suicide note and collecting evidence,” a senior police officer said. Inspector Anil Kumar of Marathahalli police stated, “Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, we have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 108 (abetment of suicide) against the wife, her mother, brother, and uncle.”

Nikita, who resides in Delhi with her son, had filed an FIR against Subhash and his family in 2022, accusing them of dowry harassment. The couple married in April 2019 but had been estranged in recent years.