Technology to synchronise uncoordinated road-digging in Lucknow

A new mobile application, CBUD (coordination between utility and departmental works), developed by the central government, aims to put an end to inter-departmental bickering and finger-pointing whenever a road is cut for underground repairs. A portion of the road which collapsed in front of the Lucknow University in September, 2024 (HT File Photo)

The app was launched by the state government in Lucknow, recently. If the results are good, then it would be implemented in other districts too.

This initiative aims to minimise unnecessary road-digging and reduce the wastage of public funds.

The aim

Different departments are supposed to put up their maps for utility lines such as sewerage, water, Green Gas Limited PNG, telephone, and broadband on the app, so that when the roads are dug up these lines are not damaged.

Currently, when new lines for sewer, water, piped natural gas (PNG), or telephone and broadband are laid, accidents like ruptured sewer lines can cause significant disruptions and financial losses. Additionally, gas leaks or fires can occur when a PNG line is accidentally damaged. Often, electricity lines, especially underground cables, are also cut during excavation.

The new CBUD app will include these underground power lines on the map, preventing such incidents.

17 depts on the app

Seventeen departments are linked to the app. CDO Ajay Jain said, “These departments include the district magistrate’s office, food and supplies department, UPEIDA, BSNL, LESA, NHAI, NH provincial division, rural engineering department, rural and urban water corporations, LDA, LMC, Housing Development Council, tube wells, irrigation, mining, and minor irrigation departments, besides others.

“It will be too early to predict the success of the app but the government is in no mood to spend extra because of the lack of coordination between different departments. So, in the days to come it will be strictly implemented.”

An official of the urban development department on the condition of anonymity said , “In the coming days, the problem of one department constructing roads while another digs them up will be minimised. The issue of damaged electricity, sewer, and water lines due to digging will also be minimised. This is made possible by a new mobile application, CBUD (coordination between utility and departmental works), developed by the central government.”