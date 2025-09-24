Technology’s role in translation discussed at Gomti Book Festival

LUCKNOW Speakers at a literary session on ‘Technology’s Intervention in Translation’, held during the Gomti Book Festival at Lucknow University, emphasised the unique characteristics, idioms and beauty of their respective languages while also highlighting the benefits and potential dangers of technology in the field of translation. Earlier in the day, over 800 children from nine schools learnt basics of making storyboard with Amrit Nagpal and origami with Namik Sherpa. (Sourced)

The nine-day festival, till September 28, brings together authors, translators and literary enthusiasts for a series of discussions and workshops. Notable participants in the session included Punjabi-Hindi translator Subhash Nirav, Odia translator Rajendra Prasad Mishra and Marathi translator Samiksha Tailang. The panelists agreed that while technology has made translation more accessible and efficient, it also risks diluting the cultural and idiomatic nuances of language, if not used thoughtfully.

There was another literary session - ‘Stree Asmita ke Prashn: Kuchh Bheetar, Kuchh Baahar’, in which women’s issues, gender discrimination and women rights were underlined by litterateurs Rajni Gupta, Vivek Mishra, Kanchan Singh Chauhan and Swati Chaudhary. They advocated for equal partnership in domestic work, alongside equality in economic opportunities and education.

In the evening, a kavi sammelan was held, in which poets - Sanjay Mishra ‘Shauq’, Surya Kumar Pandey, Ram Prakash ‘Bekhud’, Mukul ‘Mahan’, Gyan Prakash ‘Akur’, Pankaj Prasoon, Shashi Shreya, Somnath Kashyap and Pawan Prageet – were present.