Teen shandaar plays at festival Rang-e-Aawargi in Lucknow

The first edition of the theatre festival Rang-e-Aawargi is all set to bring a fresh season of drama, stories and emotions for Lucknowites. Starting today, the three-day drama festival will stage three different plays with the best of stories and actors. The play India After Bhagat Singh(File photo)

Lucknowite and veteran actor Surya Mohan Kulshrestha, last seen in the film Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, says, “It’s a festival that will celebrate our love for theatre and performing arts. Teen shandaar plays hongey! All have a different essence and flavour like my play (co-written, directed and performed) is all about life and its complexities, so it’s absolutely relatable for the audience. The theatre group from Gorakhpur Nipa Rangmandli that was founded by late Prof Girish Rastogi, is the group behind the festival.”

Sharing details about the fest, actor-director Shubham Tiwari says, “The festival will open with Girmit Siyahi, a play written by Dr Anand Pandey and directed by the duo Apresh Mishra and Sunil Jaiswal. The day two will bring the changing socio-political scene in the country after the revolutionary freedom hero Bhagat Singh ji with my directorial and solo performed drama India After Bhagat Singh, penned by Shivendra Singh.”

The last and the final day will witness a few finest performances by Kulshrestha along with well-known actor Mridula Bhardwaj, as they will share the stage for the play Shikasta.

Two theatre stalwarts including actor Mridula Bhardwaj with a career of 50 years and writer-director Amitabh Shrivastav will be felicitated with Prof Girish Rastogi Samman.

The plays are presented by Rupantar Natya Manch, The Mocking Birds along with Nipa Rangmandli.