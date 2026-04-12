Temperature soars across Uttar Pradesh as dry weather sets in

Due to dry weather and winds, the maximum temperatures almost reached 40°C in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday. In Prayagraj, day temperature rose to 39.8 degrees Celsius making it hottest in the state and at BHU, Varanasi, it was 39.3 degrees. The day temperature is further expected to rise above normal with a gradual increase over the coming week, a weatherman said. The day temperature is further expected to rise above normal with a gradual increase over the coming week. (For Representation)

Following the onset of dry weather in the state, maximum temperatures have been gradually approaching normal levels, marked by a significant average increase of 7 to 9°C over the past four days, he added.

The spell of strong westerly winds—blowing at speeds of 20–30 km/h during the day (gusting up to 40 km/h)—is expected to subside starting April 14, and given the absence of any active weather systems in the state over the coming week, the weather is projected to remain dry.

Consequently, a probable gradual rise in temperatures of 3 to 5°C is anticipated, leading to maximum temperatures crossing the 40°C mark and rising above normal levels in numerous locations across the state, including capital Lucknow.

Maximum and minimum temperature in Lucknow was 36.6 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively on Sunday. Forecast for Monday is clear sky with strong winds during day time. The maximum and minimum temperature will be around 36 and 20 degrees Celsius respectively.

The state forecast weather is most likely dry. Strong surface wind (speed 25 to 35 kmph) very likely over the state.